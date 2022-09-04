We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Swizzels Drumsticks Squashsies Banana & Blueberry 140G

Swizzels Drumsticks Squashsies Banana & Blueberry 140G
£0.99
£0.71/100g

Product Description

  • Banana & Blueberry Flavour Gums
  • © Universal City Studios LLC. All Rights Reserved.
  • Swizzels together with the brand names are trade marks of Swizzels Matlow Limited, and may be registered.
  • Free from artificial colours
  • Pack size: 140G

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelling Agent Gelatine, Modified Starch, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Apple Pulp, Spirulina, Glazing Agents: Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel, Coconut), Carnauba Wax, Flavourings, Colour: Lutein

Produce of

Made in the U.K.

Number of uses

Serving per pack: 7, Serving size: 20g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Made by:
  • Swizzels Matlow Ltd.,
  • New Mills,
  • High Peak,
  • Derbyshire,
  • SK22 3HA.

Net Contents

140g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper serving
Energy1498kJ/353kcal300kJ/71kcal
Fat0.2g<0.1g
of which Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate83g17g
of which Sugars62g12g
Protein3.4g0.7g
Salt0.07g0.01g
Serving per pack: 7, Serving size: 20g--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Love them

5 stars

love them, love them, love them.

