Mezeast 8 Harissa Wrap Kit 420G

Product Description
- Kit for harissa wraps with shawarma seasoning mix and harissa paste in individual pouches.
- Find out more on www.MEZEAST.com/uk
- Yalla Wrap It!
- Be transported to the souks of the Middle East with the authentic, mouthwatering tastes, textures and aromas of MEZEAST Wrap Kits. Full of deliciously savoury aromatic flavours including nutmeg, cardamom, smoky paprika, woody cinnamon, caraway, cloves and oregano.
- Ready in only 15 minutes, these easy to make wrap kits contain everything you need to create a delicious Middle Eastern Sharing Feast - just add a few simple ingredients.
- Each kit contains MEZEAST Seasoning Mix, our unique MEZEAST Sauce and wraps. Serve with a Middle Eastern inspired salad to complete your meal.
- Customise your wrap, vegetarian or with meat, drizzle with our range of MEZEAST sauces and top with your favourite vegetables to create your own Middle Eastern inspired banquet.
- Don’t forget to look inside the wrap kit for stories of where these dishes came from and find recipe twists and tips for making the best wrap ever!
- Taste the Generosity
- We are passionate about Middle-Eastern food and its richness. Sharing this passion with you is our mantra. Because when we share food, be it a feast, a wrap or just a mouthwatering picture online, new connections are made, greater bonding is served.
- Yalla, life is better when shared!
- Wraps: Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Experience the taste of the Middle East
- Serves 4
- Cook in 15mins
- Chilli Rating - Mild - 1
- Delicious with Chicken or Veggie Alternatives
- Pack size: 420G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour Wrap 76% (Wheat Flour, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Stabilisers (Glycerol, Cellulose Gum), Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates), Salt, Acid (Malic Acid), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Flour Treatment Agent (L-Cysteine)), Harissa Paste 17% (Sunflower Oil, Tomato Paste, Water, Vinegar, Spices 1.2% (Paprika, Smoked Paprika, Black Pepper, Jalapeno Pepper, Cumin, Coriander, Caraway, Cinnamon), Garlic (Sulphites), Sugar, Onion Powder (Sulphites), Fried Onions (Onions, Sunflower Oil), Modified Egg Yolk Powder, Flavourings, Salt, Yeast Extract), Shawarma Seasoning Mix 7% (Onion, Sugar, Garlic, Smoked Pepper Powder, Salt, Flavourings, Corn Starch, Oregano, Potato Starch, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Cardamom, Chilli Powder, Pimento, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Clove)
Allergy Information
- Harissa Paste may contain Nuts (Walnuts), Mustard and Sesame. Shawarma Seasoning Mix may contain Milk, Egg, Soya, Gluten and Celery.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated in a sealed container and use within 3 days.
Preparation and Usage
- Good to remember
- Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages.
- Step by step
- Shopping List
- 400g Chicken Breast
- 3 Large Tomatoes
- 1 Large Red Onion
- 200g Lettuce
- 1 Chicken
- Cut the chicken breast into thin strips. Mix the chicken breast with the MEZEAST® Shawarma Seasoning Mix and 2 tbsp oil and let it marinate for 5 min.
- Heat a non stick frying pan and fry the chicken over a medium heat until the strips are brown and cooked through, stirring occasionally.
- 2 Assembling the Wraps
- Remove the wraps from the packaging and heat in a microwave or in a hot pan for a few seconds
- Spread 1 tbsp of MEZEAST® Harissa Paste over each wrap. Top with lettuce, tomato and onion slices and some of the warm chicken.
- 3 Serve Up
- Close the wrap as shown inside the pack and enjoy! Serve with extra salad on the side.
- Tip: Look out for our MEZEAST® Sauces to serve with your wrap and salad.
- Enjoy habibi!
Number of uses
Makes 8 wraps
Recycling info
Box. Recycle
Name and address
- Nestlé UK,
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Nestlé Ireland,
Net Contents
420g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as prepared**
|Per prepared wrap**
|% RI*
|Energy
|602kJ / 143kcal
|1156kJ / 275kcal
|14%
|Fat
|4.7g
|9.1g
|13%
|of which: saturates
|0.7g
|1.4g
|7%
|Carbohydrate
|14.9g
|28.5g
|11%
|of which: sugars
|3.2g
|6.0g
|7%
|Fibre
|1.9g
|3.6g
|-
|Protein
|9.4g
|18.0g
|36%
|Salt
|0.53g
|1.02g
|17%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**Based on each wrap made according to preparation instructions
|-
|-
|-
|Makes 8 wraps
|-
|-
|-
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.