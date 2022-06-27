The Tofoo Co Straight To Wok Ginger & Chilli Tofu 200G

Quick tasty Tofu.
Great taste. Used this in a stir fry. I would normally use plain Tofu which I marinate myself but this was quick and delicious. I will continue to buy it as it saves time and is really exceptionally good. Looking forward to lots more interesting flavours coming from this company.
Bland, need to add flavour
Bland, couldn't taste any flavouring, definitely need a sauce with it.
I found these to be bland and a little dry but the
I found these to be bland and a little dry but they’re super convenient.
Easy to cook in 2 minutes. *TeamTofu*
Quick and easy when browned in the pan with the mild coating they come with.Thank you for making life simpler in the kitchen.