The Tofoo Co Straight To Wok Ginger & Chilli Tofu 200G

£ 2.85
£14.25/kg

Approx 1/3 pack (as sold) provides...

Energy
742kJ
179kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
11.5g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.3g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.0g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.32g

medium

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1060kJ

Product Description

  • Organic handmade tofu cubes, dusted in ginger & chilli spices and cornflour for added crunch.
  • You're kind of a big deal. And putting cornflour on your tofu is obviously way too much hassle, So we've done it for you - leaving you more time to do what important people do, like
  • stroking dogs outside of shops and being. an absolute legend.
  • EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/NON EU Agriculture
  • Soil Association Organic - NON UK Agriculture
  • Organic
  • Stir-Fry in 8 Mins
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Tofu* (82%) (Water, Soya Beans, Nigari), Rapeseed Oil*, Cornflour*, Cane Sugar*, Ginger Powder*, Cayenne Chili Pepper*, Sea Salt, Garlic Powder*, *Denotes Organic ingredients

Allergy Information

  • May contain Gluten. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For use by see top of filmKeep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened, place in an airtight container, use within 24 hours. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot prior to serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/180°C Fan/ Gas Mark 6, 8 mins
Pre-heat oven. Remove all packaging and place the cubes as a single layer on a non-stick baking tray. Place in the centre of the oven until golden brown.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Med heat 8 mins
Heat 1 tbsp oil in a non-stick pan and fry, stirring constantly so the cubes don't stick. Cook until golden brown.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 3 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • The Tofoo Company Ltd.,
  • 4 Rye Close,
  • Malton,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • YO17 6YD.

Return to

  • The Tofoo Company Ltd.,
  • 4 Rye Close,
  • Malton,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • YO17 6YD.
  • The Tofoo Co. (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • 5th Floor,
  • Beaux Lane House,
  • D02 DH60,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical Values(As Sold) Per 100g(As Sold) Per Serving Approx 70g
Energy1060kJ742kJ
-255kcal179kcal
Fat16.4g11.5g
- of which saturates1.9g1.3g
Carbohydrate7.5g5.3g
- of which sugars2.9g2.0g
Fibre2.6g1.8g
Protein18.1g12.7g
Salt0.46g0.32g
Pack contains approx. 3 servings--
4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Quick tasty Tofu.

5 stars

Great taste. Used this in a stir fry. I would normally use plain Tofu which I marinate myself but this was quick and delicious. I will continue to buy it as it saves time and is really exceptionally good. Looking forward to lots more interesting flavours coming from this company.

Bland, need to add flavour

3 stars

Bland, couldn't taste any flavouring, definitely need a sauce with it.

I found these to be bland and a little dry but the

3 stars

I found these to be bland and a little dry but they’re super convenient.

Easy to cook in 2 minutes. *TeamTofu*

5 stars

Quick and easy when browned in the pan with the mild coating they come with.Thank you for making life simpler in the kitchen.

