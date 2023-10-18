We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Vuse Blueberry Ice Vape Pods 2 Pack 18Mg/Ml

£6.99

£3.50/each

Vuse Blueberry Ice Vape Pods 2 Pack 18Mg/Ml
Blueberry flavour with an ice cool finish in Vuse ePod Blueberry Ice Vape Pods. Vuse ePod pods are compatible with Vuse ePod devices (sold separately). Each Vuse ePod 2 pack lasts for up to 1900 puffs.*Vuse ePod devices have fast charging, easy-to-replace refill cartridges, and are puff-activated, inhale to use.Available in a range of flavours, including Creamy Tobacco, Mint Ice, Watermelon Ice, Strawberry Ice, and Mango Ice.Vuse Blueberry Ice flavour is also available in Vuse Go Disposable Vapes.Please dispose of responsibly: The Vuse Take-Back initiative looks to try and find more sustainable ways to dispose of Vuse pods and disposable devices with the aim of preventing them from ending up in landfill or being fully incinerated. Find out more on the Vuse website.*Based on laboratory testing (including recharging) of Vuse ePod 2 device and may vary depending on an individual’s usage behaviour
Easy-to-replace refill cartridgesEach Vuse ePod 2 pack lasts for up to 1900 puffs.*Blueberry flavour with an ice cool finish in Vuse ePod Blueberry Ice Vape Pods
