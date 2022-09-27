We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tesco Vegetable Soup Mix 600G

4.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Vegetable Soup Mix 600G
£1.50
£2.50/kg

1/4 of a pack

Energy
248kJ
59kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.3g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.08g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 165kJ / 39kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of carrot, swede, potato, onion and parsley.
  • Carefully selected mix of root vegetables and onion, just add stock
  • Ready to Cook
  • Pack size: 600G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carrot, Swede, Potato, Onion, Parsley.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: To Cook on the Hob
Total Cook Time: 25-30 mins
Dissolve one stock cube in 800ml of boiling water. Add the vegetables to the stock. Cover and bring to the boil. Simmer over a low to medium heat for 25-30 minutes. After cooking the soup can be left chunky or liquidised to a smooth consistency. Do not reheat once cooled.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

600g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (150g)
Energy165kJ / 39kcal248kJ / 59kcal
Fat<0.1g<0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate6.5g9.7g
Sugars5.6g8.3g
Fibre2.9g4.4g
Protein1.8g2.7g
Salt0.05g0.08g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Prepared Vegetables

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great with chicken stock

5 stars

Great with chicken stock

Bring back old one

4 stars

Same amount of fresh vegetables but the size of the chunks seems to have reduced a lot. I preferred the larger chunks for my soup. Please bring back the original

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here