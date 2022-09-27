Tesco Vegetable Soup Mix 600G

Great with chicken stock
Great with chicken stock
Bring back old one
Same amount of fresh vegetables but the size of the chunks seems to have reduced a lot. I preferred the larger chunks for my soup. Please bring back the original
Typical values per 100g: Energy 165kJ / 39kcal
INGREDIENTS: Carrot, Swede, Potato, Onion, Parsley.
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Hob
Instructions: To Cook on the Hob
Total Cook Time: 25-30 mins
Dissolve one stock cube in 800ml of boiling water. Add the vegetables to the stock. Cover and bring to the boil. Simmer over a low to medium heat for 25-30 minutes. After cooking the soup can be left chunky or liquidised to a smooth consistency. Do not reheat once cooled.
4 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (150g)
|Energy
|165kJ / 39kcal
|248kJ / 59kcal
|Fat
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|6.5g
|9.7g
|Sugars
|5.6g
|8.3g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|4.4g
|Protein
|1.8g
|2.7g
|Salt
|0.05g
|0.08g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
