Wicked Kitchen 5 Bakewell Slices

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1759kJ / 420kcal
Product Description
- 5 Gluten free pastry slices with layers of raspberry conserve and almond flavoured frangipane, topped with almond slices.
- A berry good bake Sweet pastry with raspberry conserve & almond frangipane. Hand sprinkled with sliced almonds
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Raspberry Conserve (19%) [Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raspberry Purée, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Water, Flavouring], Rice Flour, Sugar, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Almonds (4.5%), Broad Bean Flour, Tapioca Starch, Humectant (Glycerol), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Coconut Oil, Dark Brown Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Carton. Recycle
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (31g)
|Energy
|1759kJ / 420kcal
|545kJ / 130kcal
|Fat
|19.6g
|6.1g
|Saturates
|5.1g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|54.2g
|16.8g
|Sugars
|28.2g
|8.7g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|0.7g
|Protein
|5.5g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.10g
|0.03g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
