We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Gu Double Caramel Creme Dessert 2X82g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Gu Double Caramel Creme Dessert 2X82g
£3.50
£2.14/100g

Product Description

  • 2 Caramel Crèmes Topped with a Set Caramel Layer
  • All our iconic Gü packaging is fully recyclable, although we know most of you love to keep the ramekins and re-use them at home! Share your Gü ramekin re-use creations with us on Instagram @gudesserts and on Facebook and Twitter @gupuds.
  • Double Caramel Crème
  • Lose yourself in our irresistibly smooth Double Caramel Crème, a truly exquisite and luxurious caramel experience.
  • Inspired by one of France's most beloved desserts, our 20 years of patisserie expertise have resulted in a unique recipe that will delight your Taste buds.
  • Dive into a duo of decadent, silky, creamy layers made with French butter caramel, a pinch of Guérande salt and British cream for the ultimate caramel indulgence.
  • Double The layers, double the pleasure.
  • At Gü, we've perfected the art of the perfect dessert. Our patisserie chefs craft all our desserts, so you get intense flavour in every spoonful, with each dessert featuring our iconic layers.
  • We've been creating restaurant quality, seriously good desserts since 2003. Our indulgent desserts range features Cheesecakes, Hot Desserts, Mousse, Free From Desserts, Gü Bakery Inspirations, Italian Desserts and Caramel Crème.
  • We understand that need for something extra special; when digging into an ice cream doesn’t do justice to the week you’ve had. That’s why we offer delicious layers and quality ingredients - the Gü range is about creating the most indulgent dessert moment, that perfect upgrade to your Friday night.
  • If you are a true caramel lover then try the rest of our irresistible caramel desserts. Choose from Salted Caramel Cheesecake, Gü Zillionaire Cheesecake, Dark Chocolate & Salted Caramel Mousse, and Free From Salted Caramel Cheesecake.
  • Not suitable for vegetarians.
  • Gü is a registered trademark of Gü Indulgent Foods Ltd.
  • 2 Irresistibly smooth desserts
  • Pack size: 164G

Information

Ingredients

Caramel Crème (Whipping Cream (Milk) (38%), Caramel with Guérande Salted Butter (20%) (Sweetened Condensed Milk, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Salted Butter (Milk), Salt, Thickener (Pectin)), Beef Gelatine), Set Caramel Layer (Caramel with Guérande Salted Butter (18%) (Sweetened Condensed Milk, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Salted Butter (Milk), Salt, Thickener (Pectin)), Whipping Cream (Milk), Sugar, Agar)

Allergy Information

  • Manufactured on a site that handles Nuts. May contain traces of Egg. Allergens: see ingredients list in bold.

Storage

Keep me chilled, 0-5°C.Don't freeze me.

Produce of

Made in the UK with ingredients from more than one country

Preparation and Usage

  • Eat me cold.

Warnings

  • Handle glass ramekin with care.

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Foil. Recycle

Name and address

  • For GB:
  • Gü,
  • Dunmow Road,
  • Bishops Stortford,
  • CM23 5PA.
  • For EU & NI:

Return to

  • For more information, or to get in touch, swing by www.gupuds.com
  • Gü,
  • Dunmow Road,
  • Bishops Stortford,
  • CM23 5PA.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 82g ramekin
Energy1413 kJ1158 kJ
-340 kcal279 kcal
Fat (g)2521
of which saturates (g)1513
Carbohydrate (g)2521
of which sugars (g)2117
Fibre (g)<0.5<0.5
Protein (g)3.12.6
Salt (g)0.430.36

Safety information

Handle glass ramekin with care.

View all Mousse & Smooth Potted Desserts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here