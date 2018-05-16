Gu Double Caramel Creme Dessert 2X82g

Product Description
- 2 Caramel Crèmes Topped with a Set Caramel Layer
- All our iconic Gü packaging is fully recyclable, although we know most of you love to keep the ramekins and re-use them at home! Share your Gü ramekin re-use creations with us on Instagram @gudesserts and on Facebook and Twitter @gupuds.
- Double Caramel Crème
- Lose yourself in our irresistibly smooth Double Caramel Crème, a truly exquisite and luxurious caramel experience.
- Inspired by one of France's most beloved desserts, our 20 years of patisserie expertise have resulted in a unique recipe that will delight your Taste buds.
- Dive into a duo of decadent, silky, creamy layers made with French butter caramel, a pinch of Guérande salt and British cream for the ultimate caramel indulgence.
- Double The layers, double the pleasure.
- At Gü, we've perfected the art of the perfect dessert. Our patisserie chefs craft all our desserts, so you get intense flavour in every spoonful, with each dessert featuring our iconic layers.
- We've been creating restaurant quality, seriously good desserts since 2003. Our indulgent desserts range features Cheesecakes, Hot Desserts, Mousse, Free From Desserts, Gü Bakery Inspirations, Italian Desserts and Caramel Crème.
- We understand that need for something extra special; when digging into an ice cream doesn’t do justice to the week you’ve had. That’s why we offer delicious layers and quality ingredients - the Gü range is about creating the most indulgent dessert moment, that perfect upgrade to your Friday night.
- If you are a true caramel lover then try the rest of our irresistible caramel desserts. Choose from Salted Caramel Cheesecake, Gü Zillionaire Cheesecake, Dark Chocolate & Salted Caramel Mousse, and Free From Salted Caramel Cheesecake.
- Not suitable for vegetarians.
- Gü is a registered trademark of Gü Indulgent Foods Ltd.
- 2 Irresistibly smooth desserts
- Pack size: 164G
Information
Ingredients
Caramel Crème (Whipping Cream (Milk) (38%), Caramel with Guérande Salted Butter (20%) (Sweetened Condensed Milk, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Salted Butter (Milk), Salt, Thickener (Pectin)), Beef Gelatine), Set Caramel Layer (Caramel with Guérande Salted Butter (18%) (Sweetened Condensed Milk, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Salted Butter (Milk), Salt, Thickener (Pectin)), Whipping Cream (Milk), Sugar, Agar)
Allergy Information
- Manufactured on a site that handles Nuts. May contain traces of Egg. Allergens: see ingredients list in bold.
Storage
Keep me chilled, 0-5°C.Don't freeze me.
Produce of
Made in the UK with ingredients from more than one country
Preparation and Usage
- Eat me cold.
Warnings
- Handle glass ramekin with care.
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Foil. Recycle
Name and address
- For GB:
- Gü,
- Dunmow Road,
- Bishops Stortford,
- CM23 5PA.
- For EU & NI:
Return to
- For more information, or to get in touch, swing by www.gupuds.com
- Gü,
- Dunmow Road,
- Bishops Stortford,
- CM23 5PA.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 82g ramekin
|Energy
|1413 kJ
|1158 kJ
|-
|340 kcal
|279 kcal
|Fat (g)
|25
|21
|of which saturates (g)
|15
|13
|Carbohydrate (g)
|25
|21
|of which sugars (g)
|21
|17
|Fibre (g)
|<0.5
|<0.5
|Protein (g)
|3.1
|2.6
|Salt (g)
|0.43
|0.36
Safety information
Handle glass ramekin with care.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.