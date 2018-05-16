We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Fire Pit 2 Quarter Pounder Halloumi Burgers 228G

Tesco Fire Pit 2 Quarter Pounder Halloumi Burgers 228G
£ 3.00
£13.16/kg

Each quarter pounder (114g)

Energy
1550kJ
373kcal
19%of the reference intake
Fat
27.9g

high

40%of the reference intake
Saturates
17.7g

high

89%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.1g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
3.42g

high

57%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1360kJ / 327kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced halloumi medium fat hard cheese made with pasteurised cow, goat and sheeps' milk.
  • Pack size: 228G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Barbeque
Instructions: Remove from refrigerator and leave for 20 minutes before opening pack. Barbeque for 5 minutes to give a chargrilled appearance. Turn occasionally.

Grill
Instructions: Temperature: Medium/ High Remove from refrigerator and leave for 20 minutes before opening pack. Place under a pre-heated grill for 5 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove from refrigerator and leave for 20 minutes before opening pack. Fry for 5 minutes, turning occasionally.

Produce of

Made using milk from Cyprus (South), Cyprus (South)

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

228g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach quarter pounder
Energy1360kJ / 327kcal1550kJ / 373kcal
Fat24.5g27.9g
Saturates15.6g17.7g
Carbohydrate2.7g3.0g
Sugars1.9g2.1g
Fibre0.1g0.1g
Protein23.9g27.3g
Salt3.00g3.42g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
