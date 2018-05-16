We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Pesto Chicken & Mozzarella Wrap

Tesco Pesto Chicken & Mozzarella Wrap

Energy
1949kJ
464kcal
23%of the reference intake
Fat
18.4g

medium

26%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.4g

medium

27%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.8g

low

8%of the reference intake
Salt
1.73g

medium

29%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 974kJ / 232kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked chicken breast with a pesto and sundried tomato dressing, mozzarella full fat soft cheese and spinach in a spinach tortilla.
  • Our chefs' recipe layers chicken breast with a pesto dressing, spinach, sundried tomatoes & mozzarella in a spinach tortilla wrap Carefully hand packed every day
  • Limited Edition

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Chicken Breast (16%), Spinach, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (7%), Rapeseed Oil, Basil, Lemon Juice, Palm Oil, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Regato Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Sundried Tomatoes [Tomato, Salt], Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Sugar, Parsley, Toasted Pine Nuts, Garlic Purée, Stabiliser (Carboxymethylcellulose), Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy974kJ / 232kcal1949kJ / 464kcal
Fat9.2g18.4g
Saturates2.7g5.4g
Carbohydrate24.8g49.6g
Sugars3.4g6.8g
Fibre2.1g4.2g
Protein11.5g23.0g
Salt0.87g1.73g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

