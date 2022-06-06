We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fling Burger Slaw Salad Kit 300G

1/2 of a pack (150g) contains

Energy
589kJ
142kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
9.2g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.8g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.9g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Salt
0.35g

low

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • A mix of pink and white cabbage, carrot, spring onion and chives with sachets of a burger sauce and crispy onions.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Fling is a registered trademark for NWF Limited.
  • 1 of Your Five a Day
  • Under 150 Calories Per Serving
  • Shredded pink & white cabbage & carrot mix
  • Burger Sauce Dressing
  • Crispy onions
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

Pink Cabbage, White Cabbage, Burger Sauce (16%) (Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Gherkins, Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, Free Range Egg Yolk, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Onions, Paprika, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, White Pepper, Dill Oil), Carrot, Spring Onion, Crispy Onions (5%) (Onions, Rapeseed Oil, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Cornflour, Salt, White Pepper), Chives

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours. Do not exceed the Use by Date.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Add to your favourite Burger, or fill a tortilla wrap with burger slaw and southern fried chicken

Number of uses

2 Servings

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Natures Way Foods Ltd.,
  • Park Farm,
  • Chichester Road,
  • Selsey,
  • West Sussex,

Return to

  • Natures Way Foods Ltd.,
  • Park Farm,
  • Chichester Road,
  • Selsey,
  • West Sussex,
  • PO20 9HP.
  • customersupport@nwfltd.co.uk

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a Pack (150g)
Energy kJ393589
Energy kcal95142
Fat6.1g9.2g
of which saturates0.5g0.8g
Carbohydrate7.5g11.2g
of which sugars6.6g9.9g
Fibre2.5g3.7g
Protein1.2g1.8g
Salt0.23g0.35g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8,400 kJ/2,000 kcal)--
Delicious even with just cold chicken or prawns

5 stars

Delicious even with just cold chicken or prawns

