Fling Burger Slaw Salad Kit 300G

Delicious even with just cold chicken or prawns
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Pink Cabbage, White Cabbage, Burger Sauce (16%) (Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Gherkins, Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, Free Range Egg Yolk, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Onions, Paprika, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, White Pepper, Dill Oil), Carrot, Spring Onion, Crispy Onions (5%) (Onions, Rapeseed Oil, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Cornflour, Salt, White Pepper), Chives
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours. Do not exceed the Use by Date.
Produced in the UK
2 Servings
300g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a Pack (150g)
|Energy kJ
|393
|589
|Energy kcal
|95
|142
|Fat
|6.1g
|9.2g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|7.5g
|11.2g
|of which sugars
|6.6g
|9.9g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|3.7g
|Protein
|1.2g
|1.8g
|Salt
|0.23g
|0.35g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8,400 kJ/2,000 kcal)
