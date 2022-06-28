Birds Eye Seeded Crust 2 Fish Fillets With Pumpkin Seeds 220G

Good appearance, taste and condition. Not much fi
Rather nice…
Rather nice, much nicer than we expected 🤓 The crust was crunchy, crisp and yummy and the fish was tasty too
Delicious very very tasty.
A tasty, healthy fish option
Really tasty. Loved the seed crust. A great fish fillet option…healthier than batter!
The seeded crust didn’t turn crispy I was a little disappointed.
Thumbs down
Would not buy it again. Tasted too much like museli.
Coating was good, better than the pollock. It would work well with a better flavoured fish, like haddock or cod.
Fish with a twist
New on the market this is so tasty exceptional crunchy coating makes a decent meal .The fish is Pollock and has a distinctive satisfying taste .We really enjoyed this new product something different at meal times . Definitely on our regular shopping list try this you won't be disappointed
Tasty
Really liked this, tasty and something different. Quite expensive though.
We did not like this fish at all. Very tasteless
We did not like this fish at all. Very tasteless and dry. Not buying again.