Birds Eye Seeded Crust 2 Fish Fillets With Pumpkin Seeds 220G

Birds Eye Seeded Crust 2 Fish Fillets With Pumpkin Seeds 220G
£ 3.00
£13.64/kg
Per fillet oven baked provides:

Energy
931kJ
223kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
11g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.4g

low

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.5g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.88g

medium

15%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides

Product Description

  • Portions Formed from Alaska Pollock, Coated with a Pumpkin Seed & Buckwheat Crumb, Lightly Fried.
  • Enjoy as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Choose me
  • Good for Immune Health#
  • Fish is good for our health#, and so for the good health of our oceans, here at Birds Eye, we fish responsibly so that future generations can enjoy fish too.
  • So when you choose our fish, you choose fish that's good all round.
  • "For People. For our Planet. For the Future.
  • #Seeded Crust Fish Fillets are naturally rich in vitamin B12, and a natural source of selenium and copper, with contribute to the normal function of the immune system.
  • MSC - Certified Sustainable Seafood, MSC™, MSC-C-50470, Choose the Blue Fish, Thank you for choosing fish that has met the MSC's global standard for sustainability. Together we can help protect fish stocks for the future. Find out more at www.msc.org
  • 'Birds Eye' and 'The Logo Shape' are Trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited
  • 100% Fish Fillet
  • Freshness Locked in from se to plate - Responsibly Sourced
  • Fish for Good - Responsibly Sourced
  • Pack size: 220G
  • Vitamin B12, and a natural source of selenium and copper, with contribute to the normal function of the immune system

Information

Ingredients

Alaska Pollock (Fish) (61%), Breadcrumb Coating*, Rapeseed Oil, *Breadcrumb Coating (Wheat Flour, Pumpkin Seeds (7%), Water, Sunflower Seeds, Buckwheat (3%), Salt, Mustard, Yeast, Black Pepper, Lemon Oil, Turmeric)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens see ingredients in capitals.

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.- Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: To Prepare...
Tasty When Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
220°C, Fan 200°C, Gas Mark 8, 20 Mins
- Pre-heat the oven.
- Remove the fish from the packaging and place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
- Cook until golden and crispy.
Be Careful! Contents Will Be Very Hot.
- Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
- These instructions are guidelines only.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Return to

  • Careline Information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • Mon - Fri 8AM to 6PM
  • ROI: Callsave 1800 817 358
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,
  • Naas,
  • Co. Kildare,

Net Contents

220g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g ProvidesOne Fillet Oven Baked Provides:
Energy - kJ852kJ931kJ
- kcal204kcal223kcal
Fat9.8g11g
- of which Saturates1.2g1.4g
Carbohydrate13g14g
- of which Sugars0.5g<0.5g
Fibre1.7g1.8g
Protein15g16g
Salt0.80g0.88g
Vitamin B120.74µg 30% NRV0.81µg 32% NRV##
Copper0.25mg 25% NRV0.27mg 27% NRV##
Selenium12µg 22% NRV13µg 24% NRV##
This pack contains 2 portions--
##Average value when oven baked according to pack instructions--
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--

Safety information



14 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Good appearance, taste and condition. Not much fi

4 stars

Good appearance, taste and condition. Not much fish, small size and stuck to grillpan.

Rather nice…

5 stars

Rather nice, much nicer than we expected 🤓 The crust was crunchy, crisp and yummy and the fish was tasty too

Delicious very very tasty.

5 stars

Delicious very very tasty.

A tasty, healthy fish option

5 stars

Really tasty. Loved the seed crust. A great fish fillet option…healthier than batter!

The seeded crust didn’t turn crispy I was a little

3 stars

The seeded crust didn’t turn crispy I was a little disappointed.

Thumbs down

1 stars

Would not buy it again. Tasted too much like museli.

Coating was good, better than the pollock. It woul

3 stars

Coating was good, better than the pollock. It would work well with a better flavoured fish, like haddock or cod.

Fish with a twist

5 stars

New on the market this is so tasty exceptional crunchy coating makes a decent meal .The fish is Pollock and has a distinctive satisfying taste .We really enjoyed this new product something different at meal times . Definitely on our regular shopping list try this you won't be disappointed

Tasty

4 stars

Really liked this, tasty and something different. Quite expensive though.

We did not like this fish at all. Very tasteless

1 stars

We did not like this fish at all. Very tasteless and dry. Not buying again.

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

