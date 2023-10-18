GIRLZ ONLY MAKE UP BRUSH SET

Set Contents: - Foundation Brush: A flat bristled brush that blends powder and liquid formulas into skin for an ultra-polished finish. The flat head is used to buff skin for a perfectly even and blended finish. - Powder Blush Brush: A highlighting and blush brush with a curved head. Perfect for applying highlighter or blusher to the cheekbones, bridge of the nose, chin and forehead. - Eyeshadow Brush: A small, condensed brush made with the softest bristles. Sized to mimic a fingertip with a rounded head to fit perfectly on the eyelid. Deliver smooth application of eyeshadow from lash line to crease. - Lip Brush: A finely tapered brush gives precise application of lipstick. Can also be used to apply eyeliner.

FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C157054, www.fsc.org The Name Girlz Only™ is a Registered Trade Mark of AFB PLC.

Essential make up brushes for every occasion

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage