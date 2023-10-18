We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Girlz Only Make Up Brush Set

Girlz Only Make Up Brush Set

No ratings yet
Write a review

£12.00

£12.00/each

GIRLZ ONLY MAKE UP BRUSH SET
Set Contents:- Foundation Brush: A flat bristled brush that blends powder and liquid formulas into skin for an ultra-polished finish. The flat head is used to buff skin for a perfectly even and blended finish.- Powder Blush Brush: A highlighting and blush brush with a curved head. Perfect for applying highlighter or blusher to the cheekbones, bridge of the nose, chin and forehead.- Eyeshadow Brush: A small, condensed brush made with the softest bristles. Sized to mimic a fingertip with a rounded head to fit perfectly on the eyelid. Deliver smooth application of eyeshadow from lash line to crease.- Lip Brush: A finely tapered brush gives precise application of lipstick. Can also be used to apply eyeliner.
FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C157054, www.fsc.orgThe Name Girlz Only™ is a Registered Trade Mark of AFB PLC.
Essential make up brushes for every occasion

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

Care:Improve application of make-up and prolong life of brushes by cleaning bristles from time to time. Use a mild shampoo and lukewarm clean water, gently massage into bristles and then rinse under running water. Leave to dry naturally.

View all Beauty Accessories & Tools

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here