We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Al'fez Natural Tahini 160G

2(1)Write a review
Al'fez Natural Tahini 160G
£2.30
£1.44/100g

Product Description

  • A Paste of 100% Sesame Seeds.
  • Smooth & Nutty
  • Roasted & Ground in the Middle East
  • No Artificial Preservatives, Colours or Flavours
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 0.16KG

Information

Ingredients

100% Roasted, Ground Sesame Seeds

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal and use within 3 months.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shopping List:
  • 1 lemon
  • 1 garlic clove
  • Tahini Dressing
  • 1. Mix 1/2 jar of tahini with 1 tsp of lemon juice, 1 crushed garlic clove, a pinch of salt and 60ml of cold water.
  • 2. Serve drizzled on top of warm Al'Fez Lebanese Falafel on a bed of fresh salad.
  • Oil separation is a natural occurrence stir well before use.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.
  • UK: 0800 0195 617
  • ROI: 0044 800 0195 617

Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy2738kJ/663kcal
Fat6.0g
of which saturates9.6g
Carbohydrate2.2g
of which sugars0.7g
Fibre9.3g
Protein24g
Salt0.31g
View all Middle Eastern

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Disappointing. I didn’t like this. Not as good as

2 stars

Disappointing. I didn’t like this. Not as good as the previously stocked Alfez tahini.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here