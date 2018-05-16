We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wicked Kitchen Coconut Barista Blend 1L

Wicked Kitchen Coconut Barista Blend 1L
Per 250ml

Energy
429kJ
103kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
5.2g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.2g

high

21%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.3g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Salt
0.28g

low

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 172kJ / 41kcal

Product Description

  • A blend of water, creamed coconut and soya with added vitamins, calcium and iodine.
  • "mighty plants unleashed "
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Creamed Coconut (3%), Soya Bean, Sugar, Fructose, Tricalcium Phosphate, Flavouring, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Salt, Potassium Iodide, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D, Riboflavin

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening and pouring.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Beverage Carton. Recycle at recycling points

Net Contents

1 litre e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 250ml
Energy172kJ / 41kcal429kJ / 103kcal
Fat2.1g5.2g
Saturates1.7g4.2g
Carbohydrate4.3g10.7g
Sugars3.7g9.3g
Fibre0.5g1.3g
Protein1.1g2.8g
Salt0.11g0.28g
Vitamin D0.75µg1.88µg
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)0.21mg0.53mg
Vitamin B120.38µg0.95µg
Calcium120mg300mg
Iodine22.5µg56.3µg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
