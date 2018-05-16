Tesco Finest Chocolate & Hazelnut Muffins 2 Pack

One muffin
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1869kJ / 447kcal
Product Description
- Duo base muffin containing milk and dark chocolate filled with cocoa hazelnut paste, topped with hazelnut pieces and chocolate flavoured buttercream.
- Filled with a yummy, chocolatey hazelnut cream and topped with roasted hazelnuts. We have paired a classic chocolate sponge with a light nutty hazelnut sponge to create these marbled muffins. Filled with smooth chocolatey hazelnut, and topped with crunchy roasted hazelnuts and a rich chocolate buttercream.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Chocolate Flavoured Buttercream (9%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Water, Glucose Syrup], Hazelnut (6%), Dried Egg, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Sunflower Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Dark Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Modified Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Dihydrogen Diphosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate, Tricalcium Phosphate), Shea Fat, Dried Skimmed Milk, Palm Oil, Flavourings, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Egg White, Wheat Gluten, Thickener (Guar Gum).
Allergy Information
- Contains wheat, soya, hazelnut, milk and egg. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
2
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|per muffin
|Energy
|1869kJ / 447kcal
|2056kJ / 492kcal
|Fat
|24.9g
|27.4g
|Saturates
|5.2g
|5.7g
|Carbohydrate
|48.4g
|53.2g
|Sugars
|30.1g
|33.1g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.1g
|Protein
|6.9g
|7.6g
|Salt
|0.48g
|0.52g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
