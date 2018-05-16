We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Chocolate & Hazelnut Muffins 2 Pack

Tesco Finest Chocolate & Hazelnut Muffins 2 Pack
£1.75
£0.88/each

One muffin

Energy
2056kJ
492kcal
25%of the reference intake
Fat
27.4g

high

39%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.7g

high

29%of the reference intake
Sugars
33.1g

high

37%of the reference intake
Salt
0.52g

medium

9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1869kJ / 447kcal

Product Description

  • Duo base muffin containing milk and dark chocolate filled with cocoa hazelnut paste, topped with hazelnut pieces and chocolate flavoured buttercream.
  • Filled with a yummy, chocolatey hazelnut cream and topped with roasted hazelnuts. We have paired a classic chocolate sponge with a light nutty hazelnut sponge to create these marbled muffins. Filled with smooth chocolatey hazelnut, and topped with crunchy roasted hazelnuts and a rich chocolate buttercream.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Chocolate Flavoured Buttercream (9%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Water, Glucose Syrup], Hazelnut (6%), Dried Egg, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Sunflower Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Dark Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Modified Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Dihydrogen Diphosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate, Tricalcium Phosphate), Shea Fat, Dried Skimmed Milk, Palm Oil, Flavourings, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Egg White, Wheat Gluten, Thickener (Guar Gum).

Allergy Information

  • Contains wheat, soya, hazelnut, milk and egg. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gper muffin
Energy1869kJ / 447kcal2056kJ / 492kcal
Fat24.9g27.4g
Saturates5.2g5.7g
Carbohydrate48.4g53.2g
Sugars30.1g33.1g
Fibre1.0g1.1g
Protein6.9g7.6g
Salt0.48g0.52g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

