Wicked Kitchen Apple & Sultana Slice 150G

I really like this, very nice warmed in the oven! I’m dairy intolerant but this would go lovely with some ice cream!
medium
high
medium
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1118kJ / 266kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Apple (26%), Water, Palm Oil, Demerara Sugar, Sultanas (3.5%), Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Wheat Protein, Cinnamon.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 20 mins Can be eaten hot or cold. If heating, place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
1 Servings
Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle
150g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each slice (150g)
|Energy
|1118kJ / 266kcal
|1677kJ / 400kcal
|Fat
|10.8g
|16.2g
|Saturates
|5.3g
|7.9g
|Carbohydrate
|37.2g
|55.8g
|Sugars
|13.3g
|20.0g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|2.9g
|Protein
|4.2g
|6.2g
|Salt
|0.21g
|0.31g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
I really like this, very nice warmed in the oven! I’m dairy intolerant but this would go lovely with some ice cream!