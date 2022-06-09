We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wicked Kitchen Apple & Sultana Slice 150G

Wicked Kitchen Apple & Sultana Slice 150G
£ 1.30
£0.87/100g

Each slice

Energy
1677kJ
400kcal
20%of the reference intake
Fat
16.2g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.9g

high

40%of the reference intake
Sugars
20.0g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Salt
0.31g

low

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1118kJ / 266kcal

Product Description

  • Puff pastry with apple, sultanas and cinnamon filling sprinkled with demerara sugar.
  • GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
  • Flaky puff pastry filled with sweet juicy apples, sultanas and cinnamon
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Apple (26%), Water, Palm Oil, Demerara Sugar, Sultanas (3.5%), Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Wheat Protein, Cinnamon.

Allergy Information

  • Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk allergy sufferers because this allergen is present in the environment, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 20 mins Can be eaten hot or cold. If heating, place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach slice (150g)
Energy1118kJ / 266kcal1677kJ / 400kcal
Fat10.8g16.2g
Saturates5.3g7.9g
Carbohydrate37.2g55.8g
Sugars13.3g20.0g
Fibre1.9g2.9g
Protein4.2g6.2g
Salt0.21g0.31g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Very nice warmed in the oven!

5 stars

I really like this, very nice warmed in the oven! I’m dairy intolerant but this would go lovely with some ice cream!

