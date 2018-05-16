Knightley's Adventures Bath Bomb 2X20g Set Pear & Shea

Product Description
- KNHTLYS/AD BATH BOMB 2X20G SET PEAR & SHEA
- Knightley's Facts
- Did You know...
- Elephants are the world's largest land animal! Some males can reach 3m tall and weigh up to 7,500kg. That's as heavy as 375,000 of our wonderful Knightley's ADVENTURES bath bombs!
- Knightley's ADVENTURES are taking you on a bath time safari! With delicious scents, interesting facts and hand drawn animals to make bath time that little bit more fun!
- Our products are gentle, approved by a paediatrician and tested by a skin expert. What's more, they are suitable for sensitive skin and vegans!
- These mini bombs fizz and whizz around the tub, bringing fun and colour to bath time! With our elephant water squirter, bath time is sure to be elephantastic!
- Knightley's ADVENTURES.
- Created by Samantha Faiers
- Not Tested on Animals
- Suitable for Sensitive Skin
- Dermatologically Tested
- Paediatrician Approved
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 40G
Information
Ingredients
Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, PEG -400, Parfum (Fragrance), Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, CI 19140, CI 42090
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Drop or crumble into the bath whilst the water is running, watch the bomb fizz away and the bath water change colour!
- Use once opened
Warnings
- WARNING:
- BATH BOMB - KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS INTO THE EYES RINSE WELL WITH WATER IMMEDIATELY.
- SQUIRTER TOY - NOT SUITABLE FOR CHILDREN UNDER 3 YEARS SMALL PARTS CHOKING HAZARD.
Name and address
- AFB Plc,
- St Albans,
- AL4 0JJ,
- UK.
- AFB (Europe) Ltd,
- D.O. Centre,
Return to
- AFB Plc,
- St Albans,
- AL4 0JJ,
- UK.
- AFB (Europe) Ltd,
- D.O. Centre,
- Balheary Demesne,
- Balheary Road,
- Swords,
- Co. Dublin,
- K67 E5A0,
- ROI.
Net Contents
2 x 20g
Safety information
WARNING: BATH BOMB - KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS INTO THE EYES RINSE WELL WITH WATER IMMEDIATELY. SQUIRTER TOY - NOT SUITABLE FOR CHILDREN UNDER 3 YEARS SMALL PARTS CHOKING HAZARD.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.