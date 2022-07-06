We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Holy Moly Tomato & Mango Salsa 155G

4.6(17)Write a review
Product Description

  • Mango and tomato dip with red chilli puree and coriander.
  • Holy Moly! This is the sweet and tangy salsa you've been praying for. A heavenly blend of juicy tomato, luscious sweet mango and roasted red peppers. But it's not just what we put into it that matters - it's what we leave out. No nasty additives, fillers or preservatives. Just natural ingredients you'd use at home.
  • Holy Moly is a trademark of Holy Moly Ltd
  • 100% Natural Ingredients Just Like Homemade
  • Worship the Dip
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 155G

Information

Ingredients

Mango (32%), Tomato (19%), Tomato Puree, Water, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Demerara Sugar, Cornflour, Lime Juice from Concentrate, Red Chilli Puree, Sea Salt, Coriander

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a factory which handles Nuts

Storage

Use by: see back of packKeep refrigerated Once open, consume within 48 hours and within the use by date.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable Tub. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Holy Moly Ltd,
  • Carina East,
  • Sunrise Parkway,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK14 6LS.

Net Contents

155g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy237kJ/56kcal
Fat<0.1g
of which saturates<0.1g
Carbohydrate13g
of which sugars10g
Fibre0.7g
Protein0.9g
Salt0.29g
17 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Fabulous flavour

5 stars

This salsa has a fabulous flavour, you can really taste the mango and it's a gorgeous combination. I love the fact it's such a natural product too - highly recommended! We had it with nachos and the remaining with cheese on a sandwich. A new family favourite!

Delicious and versatile, it's like a Mexican cold

5 stars

Delicious and versatile, it's like a Mexican cold sweet and sour sauce. I tried it on toast and I loved it.

Bold and refreshing

5 stars

I was curious about the mango but concerned that the resultant product would be overly sweet. Far from it, there's great balance, richness of flavours and texture... definitely not watery!

Tasty delight.

5 stars

Wow a new addition to the range and very tasty too. Real chunky great as a dip anytime.

Great in a tortilla

5 stars

I served this in a tortilla with roasted vegetables. The salsa is quite sweet but it's lovely in small amounts. It's nice and chunky.

Chunky and sweet

3 stars

A bit too chunky for me. It's quite sweet but great that it has natural ingredients. A feel good salsa

Tangy

4 stars

Nice and tangy, a bit too sweet, but flavoursome and decent. Went well with chicken and pork.

Sweet and chunky

5 stars

Delicious sweet chunky salsa, really flavoursome. I was surprised the mango works really well. Took my fajitas to another level.

Holy Moly Tomato & Mango Salsa is a great alternat

5 stars

Holy Moly Tomato & Mango Salsa is a great alternative to highly processed, artificially enhanced dips. I tried it with salted tortilla chips and it taste great.

Delicious!

5 stars

I love this combination of tomato and Mango tastes amazing together. Sweet but not overly so fab with Pitta and tortilla crisps. Best salsa ever!

