Holy Moly Tomato & Mango Salsa 155G

Fabulous flavour
This salsa has a fabulous flavour, you can really taste the mango and it's a gorgeous combination. I love the fact it's such a natural product too - highly recommended! We had it with nachos and the remaining with cheese on a sandwich. A new family favourite!
Delicious and versatile, it's like a Mexican cold
Delicious and versatile, it's like a Mexican cold sweet and sour sauce. I tried it on toast and I loved it.
Bold and refreshing
I was curious about the mango but concerned that the resultant product would be overly sweet. Far from it, there's great balance, richness of flavours and texture... definitely not watery!
Tasty delight.
Wow a new addition to the range and very tasty too. Real chunky great as a dip anytime.
Great in a tortilla
I served this in a tortilla with roasted vegetables. The salsa is quite sweet but it's lovely in small amounts. It's nice and chunky.
Chunky and sweet
A bit too chunky for me. It's quite sweet but great that it has natural ingredients. A feel good salsa
Tangy
Nice and tangy, a bit too sweet, but flavoursome and decent. Went well with chicken and pork.
Sweet and chunky
Delicious sweet chunky salsa, really flavoursome. I was surprised the mango works really well. Took my fajitas to another level.
Holy Moly Tomato & Mango Salsa is a great alternat
Holy Moly Tomato & Mango Salsa is a great alternative to highly processed, artificially enhanced dips. I tried it with salted tortilla chips and it taste great.
Delicious!
I love this combination of tomato and Mango tastes amazing together. Sweet but not overly so fab with Pitta and tortilla crisps. Best salsa ever!