Better Naked Hoisin Ketchup 250Ml

Write a review
Better Naked Hoisin Ketchup 250Ml
£2.00
£0.80/100ml

Product Description

  • Tomato Sauce Made with Plums and Soy Sauce
  • Deliciously Plant Based
  • Aromatic and sticky
  • Made without Artificial Additives
  • Made in the British Isles
  • Low in fat
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 250ML
  • Low in fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Crushed Tomato (15%), Muscovado Sugar, Rice Wine Vinegar, Yellow Bean Sauce (Soya Beans, Water, Sugar, Salt), Plum Puree (6%), Plum Juice Concentrate (3%), Vinegar, Cornflour, Garlic Puree, Soy Sauce (Water, Soya, Salt, Alcohol (Ethanol)), Red Chilli Puree, Colour: Plain Caramel, Five Spice, Star Anise

Allergy Information

  • Allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in cool, dry place, away from sunlight. Once opened keep refrigerated, and use within 4 weeks.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle Label - glued. Recycle Lid. Recycle

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Finnebrogue Artisan,
  • Down Business Park,
  • Downpatrick,
  • BT30 9UP.
  • 2 Ely Place,

Return to

  • Finnebrogue Artisan,
  • Down Business Park,
  • Downpatrick,
  • BT30 9UP.
  • 2 Ely Place,
  • St Peter's,
  • Dublin.
  • To find out more visit: betternaked.com

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:
Energy2360kJ, 564kcal
Fat<0.5g
of which saturates<0.1g
Carbohydrate30.0g
of which sugars22.0g
Fibre1.33g
Protein1.5g
Salt2.0g
2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Sauce yes. Ketchup no. Its the branding that is ho

1 stars

Sauce yes. Ketchup no. Its the branding that is holding it back.

love this product

5 stars

love this product

