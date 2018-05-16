Tesco Finest Bang Bang Chicken Salad 250G

Each pack
Typical values per 100g: Energy 612kJ / 146kcal
Product Description
- Cooked chicken breast with cooked rice, pickled carrot and red cabbage slaw, spinach and peanuts with a peanut, coconut and chilli dressing.
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Rice, Turmeric], Chicken Breast (14%), Peanut, Coconut and Chilli Dressing (12%) [Water, Peanut, Coconut Extract, Lime Juice, Sugar, Salt, Red Chilli Purée, Ginger Purée, Lemongrass, Lime Leaves, Rapeseed Oil, Soya Bean, Wheat, Garlic Purée, Palm Oil, Brown Sugar, Sea Salt, Peanut Oil, Turmeric, Stabiliser (Pectin)], Carrot, Red Cabbage, Cooked Red Rice [Water, Red Rice], Spinach, Peanut, Red Pepper, Water, Ginger Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Red Onion, Lime Juice, Salt, Soya Bean, Garlic Purée, Wheat, Black Pepper, Cornflour, Sugar, Rice Vinegar, Lime Leaves, Rapeseed Oil.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and other nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Made using British chicken.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Pot. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
250g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|612kJ / 146kcal
|1530kJ / 364kcal
|Fat
|4.9g
|12.3g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|4.0g
|Carbohydrate
|16.1g
|40.3g
|Sugars
|5.5g
|13.8g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|5.0g
|Protein
|8.3g
|20.8g
|Salt
|0.75g
|1.88g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
