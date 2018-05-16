We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Bang Bang Chicken Salad 250G

Tesco Finest Bang Bang Chicken Salad 250G
£3.00
£1.20/100g

Each pack

Energy
1530kJ
364kcal
18%of the reference intake
Fat
12.3g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.0g

medium

20%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.8g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Salt
1.88g

high

31%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 612kJ / 146kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked chicken breast with cooked rice, pickled carrot and red cabbage slaw, spinach and peanuts with a peanut, coconut and chilli dressing.
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Rice, Turmeric], Chicken Breast (14%), Peanut, Coconut and Chilli Dressing (12%) [Water, Peanut, Coconut Extract, Lime Juice, Sugar, Salt, Red Chilli Purée, Ginger Purée, Lemongrass, Lime Leaves, Rapeseed Oil, Soya Bean, Wheat, Garlic Purée, Palm Oil, Brown Sugar, Sea Salt, Peanut Oil, Turmeric, Stabiliser (Pectin)], Carrot, Red Cabbage, Cooked Red Rice [Water, Red Rice], Spinach, Peanut, Red Pepper, Water, Ginger Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Red Onion, Lime Juice, Salt, Soya Bean, Garlic Purée, Wheat, Black Pepper, Cornflour, Sugar, Rice Vinegar, Lime Leaves, Rapeseed Oil.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and other nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Pot. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy612kJ / 146kcal1530kJ / 364kcal
Fat4.9g12.3g
Saturates1.6g4.0g
Carbohydrate16.1g40.3g
Sugars5.5g13.8g
Fibre2.0g5.0g
Protein8.3g20.8g
Salt0.75g1.88g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..

