Tesco Lightly Seasoned Potato Wedges 300G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 489kJ / 116kcal
Product Description
- Potato wedges seasoned with salt and pepper.
- Tesco Lightly Seasoned Potato Wedges Crispy baked potato wedges, lightly seasoned with salt and pepper. Our skin on potato wedges have been oven baked to create the perfect fluffy centre. Finished with a sprinkling of salt and pepper.
- Crispy & Fluffy. Crispy baked potato wedges, lightly seasoned with salt and pepper.
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Pepper.
Storage
Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6. Pre-heat oven. Pre-heat the baking tray for 5 minutes. Decant potatoes onto the pre-heated baking tray. Oven Cook for 20 minutes, shake potatoes half-way through cooking.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (138g**)
|Energy
|489kJ / 116kcal
|675kJ / 160kcal
|Fat
|1.5g
|2.1g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|21.3g
|29.4g
|Sugars
|1.6g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|4.0g
|Protein
|2.8g
|3.8g
|Salt
|0.23g
|0.31g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 300g typically weighs 275**g.
|-
|-
