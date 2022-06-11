Heck Smoky Heck Hot Dogs 6 Pack 400G

Not very nice.
AS these were on a club card price I thought I would give them a try, tried 2 but had to throw the other 4 away. Not very tasty at all,very bland won't be buying again.
Odd hot dog sausages.
Strange hot dog sausages, too small to fit even a small finger roll and had to be grilled. Taste OK, but seemingly no different in taste to bog standard sausages.
A delicious tasty sausage
First time seeing and trying the Smoky HECK Hot Dog sausages, I absolutely loved them. Will be buying these again for sure !
Amazing
I love Heck products anyway but I was excited to try this new 'Heck Dog', it did not disappoint! So tasty and juicy, everyone loved them. I'm so excited to have these on the bbq over the summer!