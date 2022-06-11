We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Heck Smoky Heck Hot Dogs 6 Pack 400G

Heck Smoky Heck Hot Dogs 6 Pack 400G

Product Description

  • Pork (85%) Sausages with Smoke Flavouring and Seasoning.
  • At Heck, we do things our own way.
  • We choose the finest ingredients, we make our food in small batches and we take our time over preparation.
  • The result? Flavour you can swear by.
  • Crossed Grain Symbol - CUK-M-196
  • Flavour You Can Swear By
  • With a Smoky Flavour
  • Our Take on a Classic Furter
  • British by Heck
  • Gluten and Dairy Free
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

British Pork (85%), Water, Gluten Free Crumb (Rice Flour, Water, Dextrose Monohydrate, Vegetable Fibre), Seasoning (Salt, Rice Flour, Spices, Preservative (Sodium Sulphite), Sugar, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)), Smoke Flavouring, Filled into Calcium Alginate Casing

Allergy Information

  • Allergens refer to ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase.Please use within one month. Defrost fully before cooking: do not refreeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging before cooking. Cooking instructions are a guide only from chilled. Ensure piping hot throughout before serving.
Pan-fry for best results

Grill
Instructions: Place on the middle shelf under a pre-heated medium hot grill for 16-18 minutes, turning occasionally.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pre-heat a pan on a medium heat. Add a little oil and pan-fry for 13-15 minutes, turning occasionally.

Produce of

Produced in the UK using British pork

Name and address

  • Heck! Food Ltd,
  • Heck Q,
  • Kirklington,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • DL8 2NY.

Return to

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (grilled)Per 2 sausages (116g) (grilled)
Energy1384kJ/333kcal1606kJ/387kcal
Fat27g32g
of which saturates9.0g11g
Carbohydrate6.1g7.1g
of which sugars0.4g0.5g
Protein16g18g
Salt1.7g2.0g
Not very nice.

1 stars

AS these were on a club card price I thought I would give them a try, tried 2 but had to throw the other 4 away. Not very tasty at all,very bland won't be buying again.

Odd hot dog sausages.

3 stars

Strange hot dog sausages, too small to fit even a small finger roll and had to be grilled. Taste OK, but seemingly no different in taste to bog standard sausages.

A delicious tasty sausage

5 stars

First time seeing and trying the Smoky HECK Hot Dog sausages, I absolutely loved them. Will be buying these again for sure !

Amazing

5 stars

I love Heck products anyway but I was excited to try this new 'Heck Dog', it did not disappoint! So tasty and juicy, everyone loved them. I'm so excited to have these on the bbq over the summer!

