We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Fire Pit Gunpowder Potatoes 400G

4(4)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Fire Pit Gunpowder Potatoes 400G
£ 2.00
£5.00/kg
Clubcard Price

1/2 of a pack

Energy
694kJ
165kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
4.3g

low

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.9g

low

15%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.1g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Salt
0.25g

low

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 347kJ / 83kcal

Product Description

  • Potato in spiced tomato marinade with spiced coconut milk, tomato and onion sauce and parsley.
  • Working closely with our trusted growers across the UK, all our potatoes are carefully chosen throughout the year to ensure we bring you the best tasting varieties at the right time. Selected for their size, these potatoes have been part cooked and tumbled in a spiced marinade. It's then topped with a creamy spiced curry sauce with coconut, tomato and a spice blend.
  • Rich & Fragrant
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Coconut Milk, Tomato Passata, Chopped Tomates(Tomato, Tomato Juice), Tomato Purée, Onion, Water, White Sugar, Ginger Purée, Parsley, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Onion Purée, Fenugreek, Black Pepper, Coriander Powder, Salt, Tomato Paste, Coriander, Cumin, Fennel, Maize Starch, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Red Chilli, Turmeric Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Garlic Powder, Turmeric, Chilli Powder, Paprika, Cumin Powder, Chilli, Colour (Paprika Extract), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Antioxidant (Sodium Metabisulphite), Cardamom.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30-35 mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Place the foil tray onto a baking tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30-35 minutes. Once cooked stir the potatoes before serving. When cooking smaller portions, reduce cooking time to avoid excess browning. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (200g)
Energy347kJ / 83kcal694kJ / 165kcal
Fat2.2g4.3g
Saturates1.5g2.9g
Carbohydrate12.4g24.7g
Sugars5.1g10.1g
Fibre2.6g5.1g
Protein2.1g4.2g
Salt0.13g0.25g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
View all Prepared Vegetables

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Delicious Alternative to Chips

5 stars

They were lovely, very delicious, not too spicy and were a great alternative to chips could be eaten as part of a meal or at a barbecue. I would definitely buy again and would recommend.

Awful.

1 stars

Dreadful... everyone (5 adults) thought they had a horrible flavour.

Good flavour, great with curry

5 stars

I have these potatoes with a curry and it really goes well together, maybe they could be more spiced. Hope they will be available all the year

Interesting potatoes

5 stars

Amazing flavour but not too spicy, will be ordering again!

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here