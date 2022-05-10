Tesco Fire Pit Gunpowder Potatoes 400G

Delicious Alternative to Chips
They were lovely, very delicious, not too spicy and were a great alternative to chips could be eaten as part of a meal or at a barbecue. I would definitely buy again and would recommend.
Awful.
Dreadful... everyone (5 adults) thought they had a horrible flavour.
Good flavour, great with curry
I have these potatoes with a curry and it really goes well together, maybe they could be more spiced. Hope they will be available all the year
Interesting potatoes
Amazing flavour but not too spicy, will be ordering again!