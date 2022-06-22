We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cadbury Darkmilk Hazelnut Milk Chocolate 85G

£ 1.50
£1.77/100g
Clubcard Price

Each 14.2 g (3 chunks) contains

Energy
326kJ
78kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
5.1g

-

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.6g

-

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.3g

-

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.01g

-

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2294 kJ

Product Description

  • High cocoa milk chocolate with roasted hazelnuts pieces (10 %).
  • Be Treatwise.net
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Cocoa Life aims to make lives better. The education and entrepreneurship training we provide makes for empowered farmers and thriving local communities
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 85G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Roasted Hazelnut Pieces (10 %), Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 38 % minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Nuts.

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

3x chunks = 1 Portion. 6 portions per bar

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 3 chunks (14.2 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy2294 kJ326 kJ8400 kJ /
-551 kcal78 kcal2000 kcal
Fat36 g5.1 g70 g
of which Saturates18 g2.6 g20 g
Carbohydrate46 g6.6 g260 g
of which Sugars45 g6.3 g90 g
Fibre5.7 g0.8 g-
Protein8.1 g1.1 g50 g
Salt0.10 g0.01 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
