Tesco British Turkey Breast Steaks 480G

of the reference intake* Typical values per 100g: Energy 499kJ / 118kcal
Product Description
Fresh Class A skinless, boneless turkey breast steaks.
From trusted British farms. Our British turkeys are reared by selected farmers and are free to roam with natural daylight to ensure their wellbeing.
From trusted Farms
Pack size: 480G
Information
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.
Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze.
Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge.
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Keep refrigerated below 4°C.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill Instructions: Place under a pre-heated medium/high grill for 10-12 minutes. Turn occasionally.
Preparation and Usage
To avoid cross contamination do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods.
Wash hands after touching raw poultry.
Number of uses
min. 4 Servings
Warnings
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle
Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
Tesco Stores Ltd.,
Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
U.K
Net Contents
480g e
Nutrition
Typical Values
Per 100g
One typical turkey breast steak (84g)
Energy
499kJ / 118kcal
539kJ / 128kcal
Fat
2.2g
2.4g
Saturates
0.6g
0.6g
Carbohydrate
0.3g
0.3g
Sugars
0.1g
0.1g
Fibre
0.5g
0.5g
Protein
24.1g
26.0g
Salt
0.19g
0.20g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
-
-
When cooked according to instructions.
-
-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.