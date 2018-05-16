We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Free From Original Quick Cook Oats 6 Sachets 162G

Tesco Free From Original Quick Cook Oats 6 Sachets 162G
£1.80
£1.11/100g

One sachet

Energy
652kJ
155kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
3.5g

low

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.7g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.7g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.15g

low

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 435kJ / 103kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten, wheat and milk free quick cook porridge oats.
  • Made with rolled wholegrain oats and nothing else
  • We love breakfast. That's why we only work with millers who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals like they've been doing for decades.
  • Pack size: 162G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Gluten Free Oat Flakes.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Microwave Instructions
800W / 900W 2mins 15 secs - 2mins 55 secs / 2mins - 2mins 30 secs
Pour contents of sachet into a microwavable bowl.
Fill the empty sachet to the fill line with milk, water or dairy free alternative (approximately 140ml), and pour into the oats and stir.
Microwave on full power for 2mins 15 secs – 2mins 55 secs (800W), 2mins – 2mins 30 secs (900W), until the desired thickness is achieved.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents of one sachet into a saucepan.
Fill the empty sachet to the fill line with milk, water or dairy free alternative (approximately 140ml), and pour into the oats and stir.
Bring to the boil.
Simmer for around 2 minutes, stirring occasionally until the liquid is absorbed and the desired thickness is achieved.
Time: 2 mins

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6 x 27g e (162g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne sachet**
Energy435kJ / 103kcal652kJ / 155kcal
Fat2.3g3.5g
Saturates1.8g2.7g
Carbohydrate13.8g20.7g
Sugars3.1g4.7g
Fibre2.8g4.2g
Protein5.4g8.1g
Salt0.10g0.15g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When prepared according to instructions using 140ml of semi skimmed milk, 27g sachetg typically weighs 150g.--
