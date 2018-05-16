Tesco Free From Original Quick Cook Oats 6 Sachets 162G

One sachet
- Energy
- 652kJ
-
- 155kcal
- 8%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.5g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.7g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 4.7g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.15g
- 3%of the reference intake
low
medium
low
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 435kJ / 103kcal
Product Description
- Gluten, wheat and milk free quick cook porridge oats.
- Made with rolled wholegrain oats and nothing else
- We love breakfast. That's why we only work with millers who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals like they've been doing for decades.
- Pack size: 162G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Gluten Free Oat Flakes.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Microwave Instructions
800W / 900W 2mins 15 secs - 2mins 55 secs / 2mins - 2mins 30 secs
Pour contents of sachet into a microwavable bowl.
Fill the empty sachet to the fill line with milk, water or dairy free alternative (approximately 140ml), and pour into the oats and stir.
Microwave on full power for 2mins 15 secs – 2mins 55 secs (800W), 2mins – 2mins 30 secs (900W), until the desired thickness is achieved.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Hob
Instructions: Empty contents of one sachet into a saucepan.
Fill the empty sachet to the fill line with milk, water or dairy free alternative (approximately 140ml), and pour into the oats and stir.
Bring to the boil.
Simmer for around 2 minutes, stirring occasionally until the liquid is absorbed and the desired thickness is achieved.
Time: 2 mins
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
6 x 27g e (162g)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One sachet**
|Energy
|435kJ / 103kcal
|652kJ / 155kcal
|Fat
|2.3g
|3.5g
|Saturates
|1.8g
|2.7g
|Carbohydrate
|13.8g
|20.7g
|Sugars
|3.1g
|4.7g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|4.2g
|Protein
|5.4g
|8.1g
|Salt
|0.10g
|0.15g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When prepared according to instructions using 140ml of semi skimmed milk, 27g sachetg typically weighs 150g.
|-
|-
