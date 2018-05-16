Squeaky Bean Middle Eastern Kofta 160G

Product Description
- Ready to Eat Vegan Kofta Made with Rehydrated Textured Organic Soya, Onion, Mint and Coriander.
- We're Squeaky Bean®, your new sidekick in the kitchen. We make the kind of food you can happily crave
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Our soya is certified organic and grown in Europe.
- Ready to Eat
- High Protein
- Heat in 3 Mins
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 160G
Information
Ingredients
Rehydrated Textured Organic Soya (38%) (Water, Textured Organic Soya), Onion (19%), Sunflower Oil, Parsley, Wheat Gluten, Thickener: Methyl Cellulose, Natural Flavouring, Oat Fibre, Rice Syrup (Rice Flour, Water), Mint (1%), Coriander Powder (1%), Iodised Salt (Sea Salt, Potassium Iodate (0.005%)), Allspice, Nutmeg, Garlic Powder, Cinnamon
Allergy Information
- May also not be suitable for customers with an allergy to Milk and Egg due to manufacturing methods. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.Do not exceed use by date. For use by date see side of pack.
Produce of
Produced in Italy
Preparation and Usage
- If you want to fry remove tray first, fry with oil for approx. 3 mins.
Warnings
- Strict controls are in place to prevent cross contamination, but for severe allergen sufferers, we advise that this product is not suitable.
Recycling info
Card. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Squeaky Bean®,
- Discovery House,
- 11 Wells Place,
- RH1 3AS,
- United Kingdom.
Net Contents
160g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1040 kJ / 250 kcal
|Fat
|15g
|Of which Saturates
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|7.0g
|Of which Sugars
|2.9g
|Fibre
|10.7g
|Protein
|16g
|Salt
|1.77g
Safety information
Strict controls are in place to prevent cross contamination, but for severe allergen sufferers, we advise that this product is not suitable.
