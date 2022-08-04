We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pizza Express Classic Hawaiian Ham & Pineapple Pizza 283G

Pizza Express Classic Hawaiian Ham & Pineapple Pizza 283G
£5.50
£1.95/100g

Per 1/2 Pizza

Energy
1331kJ
316kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
8.4g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.3g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.7g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
1.38g

medium

23%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 964kJ

Product Description

  • A pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham and pineapple, oregano and black pepper sprinkle.
  • PizzaExpress Club
  • Start Collecting for Free Reward
  • Your first PizzaExpress order on Deliveroo
  • Or visit pizzaexpress.com/deliveroo-offer where you'll also find full T&Cs
  • Great pizza - good times - since 1965
  • Dough It Your Way
  • Pizza Express Ready to Roll Pizza Dough
  • Treat Yourself!
  • Pizza Express Pollo Pesto Pasta
  • Prosciutto cotto ham, pineapple creamy mozzarella & passata on our classic base
  • Pack size: 283G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Mozzarella Cheese (Milk), Tomato, Ham (9%) (Pork Leg, Salt, Dextrose, White Pepper, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Orange Juice Powder, Marsala Wine, Smoke Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Nitrite), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)), Pineapple (8%), Tomato Purée, Water, Semolina (Wheat), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Yeast, Oregano, Basil, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. If freezing, freeze on day of purchase and consume within 1 month. Once thawed do not re-freeze. For Use By date see front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results cook from chilled.
Ensure pizza is piping hot before serving and serve immediately.
Guidelines only as all cooking appliances vary in performance.

Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Preheat your oven to the temperature below.
2. Remove all packaging and drizzle with a little oil.
3. Place directly onto the top shelf of your preheated oven.
4. Cook in line with the timings below.
5. Remove carefully and serve. Enjoy!
Fan 180°C 18-20 mins, 200°C 18-20 mins, Gas 6 18-20 mins

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Board. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Name and address

  • PizzaExpress,
  • Hunton House,
  • Highbridge Estate,
  • Oxford Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • We'd love to hear your feedback on this pizza so we can make it the best it can be. You can contact us through our website at www.pizzaexpress.com or by writing to
  • PizzaExpress,
  • Hunton House,
  • Highbridge Estate,
  • Oxford Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1LX.
  • EU:
  • 38 Main Street,
  • Swords,

Net Contents

283g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as cookedPer 1/2 Pizza as cooked
Energy964kJ1331kJ
-229kcal316kcal
Fat6.1g8.4g
of which Saturates3.1g4.3g
Carbohydrates30.6g42.2g
of which Sugars4.1g5.7g
Fibre1.6g2.2g
Protein12.1g16.7g
Salt1.00g1.38g
This pack contains 2 servings--

Safety information

Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

2 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

do not recommend

1 stars

was hoping for better quality as its branded as pizza express after all, but dry and tasteless, tesco brand is wayy better

pasable

3 stars

not as good as i thought it would be

