Pizza Express Classic Hawaiian Ham & Pineapple Pizza 283G

do not recommend
was hoping for better quality as its branded as pizza express after all, but dry and tasteless, tesco brand is wayy better
not as good as i thought it would be
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 964kJ
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Mozzarella Cheese (Milk), Tomato, Ham (9%) (Pork Leg, Salt, Dextrose, White Pepper, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Orange Juice Powder, Marsala Wine, Smoke Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Nitrite), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)), Pineapple (8%), Tomato Purée, Water, Semolina (Wheat), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Yeast, Oregano, Basil, Black Pepper
Keep refrigerated. If freezing, freeze on day of purchase and consume within 1 month. Once thawed do not re-freeze. For Use By date see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results cook from chilled.
Ensure pizza is piping hot before serving and serve immediately.
Guidelines only as all cooking appliances vary in performance.
Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Preheat your oven to the temperature below.
2. Remove all packaging and drizzle with a little oil.
3. Place directly onto the top shelf of your preheated oven.
4. Cook in line with the timings below.
5. Remove carefully and serve. Enjoy!
Fan 180°C 18-20 mins, 200°C 18-20 mins, Gas 6 18-20 mins
This pack contains 2 servings
Board. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
283g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as cooked
|Per 1/2 Pizza as cooked
|Energy
|964kJ
|1331kJ
|-
|229kcal
|316kcal
|Fat
|6.1g
|8.4g
|of which Saturates
|3.1g
|4.3g
|Carbohydrates
|30.6g
|42.2g
|of which Sugars
|4.1g
|5.7g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|2.2g
|Protein
|12.1g
|16.7g
|Salt
|1.00g
|1.38g
Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
