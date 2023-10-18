We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Cmj Rc Cars Mclaren 675Lt Scale 1:24Rc Car

Cmj Rc Cars Mclaren 675Lt Scale 1:24Rc Car

No ratings yet
Write a review

£12.00

£12.00/each

Cmj Rc Cars Mclaren 675Lt Scale 1:24Rc Car100% officially licensed merchandiseFully functioning: forward, reverse, left, rightMakes a great gift for car fanatics
Officially Licensed 1:24 Scale Replica Models with Stunning Detail1:24 Scale replica models, officially licensed.Comprehensive replica models, true to the original vehicle.Outstanding detailing: rims, moulded rubber tyres.Authentic showroom bright paint finish.Perfect gift for kids ages 6+. Girls, Boys & adults alike will get hours of fun from these RC Cars.
CMJ RC Cars are a leading manufacturer of officially licensed Remote Control Cars. Focusing on quality, durability and technology all our cars come with 2.4GHZ frequency as standard, Xenon Style LED lights when in motion and fantastic detailing to represent the real car.
2.4Ghz frequency allows for multiple car racing without interferenceMeasures around 19CM+ Ready to use. Requires 5 x AA batteries (not included)- 2 for the controller and 3 for the car itself. The better the batteries the faster the car will go.Working spring suspension system, adjustable front wheel alignment and xenon style LED headlightsEasy to use controller with range of up to 25 metres. Fully functioning: Forward, right, left, reverse & stopComprehensive replica model true to the actual vehicle with outstanding detailing; rims, rubber tyres and a great paint finish.

Preparation and Usage

Insert Batteries to both Car and Remote then turn both element switch to on position.

Lower age limit

6 Years

View all Toy Cars & Vehicles

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here