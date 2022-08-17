We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Chilli & Garlic King Prawns 120G

£2.65
£2.21/100g

1/4 of a pack

Energy
355kJ
86kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
7.9g

high

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.51g

high

9%of the reference intake

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1185kJ / 287kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked and peeled king prawns in a garlic and chilli marinade.
  • Spicy and Smoky Smoked paprika marinated King Prawns in a garlic & chilli dressing
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: King Prawns (Crustacean) (36%), Rapeseed Oil, Red Pepper, Garlic, Tomato, Red Chilli, Concentrated Lemon Juice, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Cornflour, Smoked Paprika, Sunflower Oil, Coriander, Brown Sugar, Chipotle Chilli, Onion, Tomato Purée, Balsamic Vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must], Red Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Cumin, Lemon Juice.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

120g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (30g)
Energy1185kJ / 287kcal355kJ / 86kcal
Fat26.3g7.9g
Saturates1.9g0.6g
Carbohydrate5.7g1.7g
Sugars1.7g0.5g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein6.5g2.0g
Salt1.72g0.51g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

4 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

A favourite in our house.

5 stars

I bought these for my husband. He loves them.

Few prawns, mostly oil so not value for money

2 stars

Few prawns, mostly oil so not value for money

Rather chewy.

3 stars

Rather chewy.

Absolutely beautiful

5 stars

Absolutely beautiful. Ordered 2 next time. Really tasty, well cooked prawns in a lovely dressing, not too hot but definitely has flavour to it. Only problem is I feel guilty for eating the whole tub myself now I see it serves 4. If you're splitting this between 4 people you'll need more than one pack.

