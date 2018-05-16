Funkin Cocktails Peach On The Beach 700Ml

Product Description
- Peach, orange and cranberry juice mixed cocktail drink with vodka.
- Our Peach on the Beach is the perfect match for celebrating with friends, serving up all the vibrant flavour of a cocktail crafted at the bar.
- Trusted by top bartenders, we've been mixing great tasting cocktails since 1999.
- Premium blend of peach, orange and cranberry juice with vodka
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 700ML
Information
Alcohol Units
7
ABV
10% vol
Alcohol Type
Mixed Drinks
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best before end: See base. Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.
Preparation and Usage
- Simply chill, pour into a long glass with plenty of ice and garnish with a slice of lemon.
- Chill, Shake, Serve x 4
Number of uses
4 x 175ml servings
Warnings
- Contains alcohol.
Recycling info
Bottle. Recycle
Name and address
- Funkin Cocktails,
- 122 Arlington Road,
- London,
- NW1 7HP,
- UK.
- A.G. Barr,
Return to
- Funkin Cocktails,
- 122 Arlington Road,
- London,
- NW1 7HP,
- UK.
- A.G. Barr,
- Fitzwilliam Hall,
- FP,
- Dublin,
- ROI,
- D02 T292.
- funkincocktails.co.uk
Net Contents
700ml ℮
Safety information
Contains alcohol.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.