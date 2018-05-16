Tesco Free From Tikka Masala Cooking Sauce 500G

1/4 of a jar
- Energy
- 331kJ
-
- 79kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.3g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.2g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 5.8g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.67g
- 11%of the reference intake
low
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 264kJ / 63kcal
Product Description
- A medium spiced sauce with onion, coconut cream and coriander.
- Coconut sauce with tomatoes, onion, coriander and cumin.
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Tomato, Tomato Purée, Water, Onion (12%), Coconut Cream (4%) [Coconut, Water], Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Coriander, Rapeseed Oil, Cumin, Salt, Ground Coriander, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Turmeric, Paprika, Chilli Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Nutmeg, Dried Fenugreek Leaf, Cardamom, Black Pepper, Clove, Cinnamon.
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days. Store in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
Chicken Tikka.
Cooking time: 20 minutes.
You will need: 500g diced Chicken breast; 1 jar of Free From Tikka Masala Cooking Sauce; 15ml (1 tbsp) of vegetable oil.
Method: Hob
1. Heat 15ml (1 tbsp) of vegetable oil in a pan, add the chicken and fry for 5 minutes or until lightly browned.
2. Add the contents of this jar and stir thoroughly.
3. Cover pan and simmer for 15 minutes, or until the chicken is thoroughly cooked, stirring occasionally.
To serve: Serve with rice or Free From naan bread. For a vegetarian alternative use a variety of mixed vegetables.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Jar. Recycle
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a jar (125g)
|Energy
|264kJ / 63kcal
|331kJ / 79kcal
|Fat
|2.6g
|3.3g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|7.9g
|9.9g
|Sugars
|4.7g
|5.8g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|1.9g
|Protein
|1.2g
|1.5g
|Salt
|0.54g
|0.67g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
