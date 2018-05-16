Tesco Free From Tikka Masala Cooking Sauce 500G

Chicken Tikka.

Cooking time: 20 minutes.

You will need: 500g diced Chicken breast; 1 jar of Free From Tikka Masala Cooking Sauce; 15ml (1 tbsp) of vegetable oil.

Method: Hob

1. Heat 15ml (1 tbsp) of vegetable oil in a pan, add the chicken and fry for 5 minutes or until lightly browned.

2. Add the contents of this jar and stir thoroughly.

3. Cover pan and simmer for 15 minutes, or until the chicken is thoroughly cooked, stirring occasionally.

To serve: Serve with rice or Free From naan bread. For a vegetarian alternative use a variety of mixed vegetables.