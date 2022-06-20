Sipsmith Strawberry Smash Gin 70Cl
Product Description
- Gin
- This gin marks the second year of our partnership with Wimbledon as their Official Gin Partner; a collaboration between two British icons who champion craftmanship, unique traditions, and passionate people going to extraordinary lengths. To make this 2022 Championships gin, we used the quintessential fruit of Wimbledon: strawberries. In true Sipsmith fashion these weren’t just any strawberries, but the juicy ruby-coloured fruits from last year's harvest from Hugh Lowe Farms in Kent, the exclusive grower for Wimbledon. Pot-stilled and vapour-infused for a fruity twist with a hint of English mint for perfectly balanced flavour, we present to you a unique twist on London Dry Gin.
- After all, the oldest international tennis event in the world, The Championships, deserves a gin that’s steeped in centuries-old gin-making traditions, with a refreshing, modern flavour palate. Our Limited Edition Strawberry Smash Gin 2022 Championships Edition evokes those fresh, fruity and grassy notes that are reminiscent of the tennis. Perfectly sipped in a Spritz, G&T, a Collins and a Club, this gin is sure to elevate your summer sipping. Garnish with a twist of lime peel & fresh strawberries to bring your Strawberry Smash serves to life and let us transport you courtside with each sip.
- Sipsmith 2022 Limited Edition Strawberry Smash Gin is back for a smashing return, made with the real Wimbledon strawberries to capture the very essence of Championship summer sipping.
- It all began in a tiny London workshop, in 2009; three founders united by an unwavering belief in things well made—the way they used to be, the way they should be. To this day, every drop is lovingly laboured over by their dedicated team of distillers; no regimented processes, no automation, just a craftsman’s flair and a passion for things well made. The result? A range of smooth handcrafted gins, full of character and bursting with flavour.
- Making a smashing return this summer, Strawberry Smash Gin 2022 Championships Edition, inspired by our partnership with Wimbledon. This unique London Dry Gin is distilled with last year's strawberry harvest from Hugh Lowe Farms in Kent, the exclusive grower for Wimbledon. With a smashing fruity twist and crafted with a hint of English mint for perfectly balanced flavour, enjoy in a Strawberry Smash Spritz with a winning garnish: a twist of lime peel and freshly sliced strawberry.
- Strawberry Smash Gin made with real Wimbledon strawberries grown for the 2022 Championships Edition
- A unique twist on our London Dry Gin recipe with a smashing fruity twist, to celebrate our partnership with Wimbledon.
- Making a smashing return, as one of our Sipping Series limited edition gins
- Sensational in a Spritz, G&T, Collins and Strawberry Smash Club
- Perfected with a winning garnish: a twist of lime peel & freshly sliced strawberry
- Please sip responsibly
- Pack size: 70CL
Information
Tasting Notes
- The Nose: Fresh, ripe strawberry & sweet berry followed by soft pine. The Palate: Sweet, juicy strawberries lead, balanced by rich juniper & refreshing citrus. The Finish: Floral, candied forest fruits mingle with a smooth mint finish
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Recycling info
Bottle. Certified as Recyclable Seal. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Distilled by:
- Sipsmith Ltd,
- 83 Cranbrook Road,
- London,
- W4 2LJ.
Return to
- Sipsmith Ltd,
- 83 Cranbrook Road,
- London,
- W4 2LJ.
Net Contents
70cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 25ml:
|per 100ml:
|Energy
|228 kJ/55 kcal
|910 kJ/220 kcal
