Tesco Finest Strawberry & Sherry Trifle 600G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 728kJ / 174kcal
Product Description
- Layers of fruity strawberry compote and a baked sponge, covered in Amontillado sherry with a creamy vanilla custard and cream.
- Our chefs layer our fruity strawberry compote with light and airy sponge. A splash of Amontillado sherry is added before topping it with a rich creamy vanilla custard and cream.
- Vibrant strawberry compote and light sponge soaked in Amontillado sherry, layered with creamy vanilla custard and cream.
- Pack size: 600G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Custard [Skimmed Milk, Double Cream (Milk), Sugar, Water, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Tapioca Starch, Butter (Milk), Flavouring, Cornflour, Colour (Algal Carotenes)], Cream (Milk), Strawberry (19%), Water, Sugar, Amontillado Sherry (6%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Strawberry Juice, Dextrose, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Rice Starch, Dried Skimmed Milk, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Milk Proteins, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate), Stabiliser (Pectin), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Colour (Anthocyanins).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
600g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (150g)
|Energy
|728kJ / 174kcal
|1091kJ / 261kcal
|Fat
|10.2g
|15.3g
|Saturates
|6.3g
|9.4g
|Carbohydrate
|18.2g
|27.3g
|Sugars
|14.6g
|21.9g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|1.2g
|Protein
|2.0g
|3.0g
|Salt
|0.13g
|0.19g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
