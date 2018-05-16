We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Strawberry & Sherry Trifle 600G

Tesco Finest Strawberry & Sherry Trifle 600G
£4.00
£0.67/100g

1/4 of a pack

Energy
1091kJ
261kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
15.3g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Saturates
9.4g

high

47%of the reference intake
Sugars
21.9g

medium

24%of the reference intake
Salt
0.19g

low

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 728kJ / 174kcal

Product Description

  • Layers of fruity strawberry compote and a baked sponge, covered in Amontillado sherry with a creamy vanilla custard and cream.
  • Our chefs layer our fruity strawberry compote with light and airy sponge. A splash of Amontillado sherry is added before topping it with a rich creamy vanilla custard and cream.
  • Vibrant strawberry compote and light sponge soaked in Amontillado sherry, layered with creamy vanilla custard and cream.
  • Pack size: 600G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Custard [Skimmed Milk, Double Cream (Milk), Sugar, Water, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Tapioca Starch, Butter (Milk), Flavouring, Cornflour, Colour (Algal Carotenes)], Cream (Milk), Strawberry (19%), Water, Sugar, Amontillado Sherry (6%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Strawberry Juice, Dextrose, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Rice Starch, Dried Skimmed Milk, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Milk Proteins, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate), Stabiliser (Pectin), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Colour (Anthocyanins).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

600g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (150g)
Energy728kJ / 174kcal1091kJ / 261kcal
Fat10.2g15.3g
Saturates6.3g9.4g
Carbohydrate18.2g27.3g
Sugars14.6g21.9g
Fibre0.8g1.2g
Protein2.0g3.0g
Salt0.13g0.19g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
