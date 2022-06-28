We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Yo! Chicken Poke 326G

£ 5.00
£1.54/100g

Product Description

  • Yo! Chicken Poke 326g
  • A poke bowl of British chicken breast, avocado, spicy edamame beans, pickled red cabbage & carrot. Served with sushi rice & a soy sesame dressing
  • Pack size: 326G

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Rice (Water, Rice, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Rice Vinegar, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Cane Molasses), Cooked Chicken Breast (15%) (Chicken Breast, Salt, Cornflour), Avocado (8%), Edamame Beans (Soya), Water, Pickled Red Cabbage (Red Cabbage, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Salt), Carrot, Sugar, Rice Vinegar, Spring Onion, White Sesame Seeds, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt, Black Sesame Seeds, Red Pepper Powder, Toasted Sesame Seed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Onion Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Apple Juice Concentrate, Ginger Purée, Alcohol, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Lime Juice Concentrate, Garlic Powder, White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5ºC. Eat within use by date.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove from refrigerator 15 minutes before serving and stir all the ingredients well together.

Warnings

  • CAUTION
  • Although care has been taken to remove bones, small pieces may remain.

Recycling info

Lid. Recycle Pot. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Taiko Foods Ltd.,
  • London,
  • W3 7XR.

Return to

  • Taiko Foods Ltd.,
  • London,
  • W3 7XR.
  • Tel: 020-8749-1515
  • www.taikofoods.co.uk

Net Contents

326g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:per pack:
Energy573kJ / 136kcal1868kJ / 443kcal
Fat2.9g9.5g
of which saturates0.7g2.2g
Carbohydrate18.9g61.7g
of which sugars5.1g16.6g
Fibre1.0g3.3g
Protein7.9g25.8g
Salt1.13g3.68g

Safety information

CAUTION Although care has been taken to remove bones, small pieces may remain.

Very tasty!

5 stars

Very tasty!

