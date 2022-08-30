Mr Kipling Deliciously Good Angel Cake Slices X5

Nice with a cup tea on a sunny evening. Low on cal
Nice with a cup tea on a sunny evening. Low on calories. Would eat again.
Great taste, never fails to disappoint. Perfect fo
Great taste, never fails to disappoint. Perfect for picnics and on the go as each one individually wrapped.
I was amazed to see Kiplings offering even more ‘g
I was amazed to see Kiplings offering even more ‘guilty free’ options in store, other sugar free cakes have struggled to satisfy my sweet tooth at times but these really hit the spot for me! Packed full of fruit and delicious on the go!
These cakes are healthier than normal ones and tas
These cakes are healthier than normal ones and taste even better! Deffo the wisest choice.
Great tasting cakes and it’s a bonus they come in
Great tasting cakes and it’s a bonus they come in under 100 cals
Tasty and fluffy!
This angel delight cake is so nice and fluffy, you wouldn’t believe it’s not from the fresh bakery aisle! Has a little bit of a zingy flavour and that’s absolutely perfect for whoever loves raspberries. Also it’s good to know that has less sugar, when you eat it, you wouldn’t be able to say it has 30% less compared to other cakes of the brand. With only 99 calories, it’s a new favourite snack for me and my child!
What a wonderful snack, I love the flavour and the
What a wonderful snack, I love the flavour and the fact it’s much healthier for you. Perfect with a cup of tea or as a sweet snack after lunch.
Succulent texture and great that it contains real
Succulent texture and great that it contains real raspberries, which make the product feel fresher.
Healthier cake slices with less sugar but tastes a
Healthier cake slices with less sugar but tastes as good as original .Perfect portion sizes.
Great flavour
Great taste. Can really taste the raspberry flavour and love the fact there's less sugar...its less sickly sweet but still a sweet tasting cake. Great as an occasional treat.