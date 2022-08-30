We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mr Kipling Deliciously Good Angel Cake Slices X5

4.3(34)Write a review
Mr Kipling Deliciously Good Angel Cake Slices X5
£1.80
£0.90/each

Per slice (28g)

Energy
412kJ
98kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
3.4g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.8g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.10g

medium

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1464kJ

Product Description

  • Layers of Pink Raspberry Flavoured Sponge and Yellow Raspberry Flavour Sponge Sandwiching a Raspberry Flavour Filling (18%), Finished with a Pink Decoration, with Sugar and Sweetener.
  • 30% Less Sugar*
  • *30% less sugar compared to similar cake slices
  • It's the little things that mean the most like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling.
  • Mr Kipling trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • Deliciously Good
  • 99 Calories
  • Exceedingly Good Cakes
  • Delectable Raspberry Sponge with Raspberry Pieces and a Tasty Raspberry Flavour Filling
  • Made with Real Fruit
  • Deliciously better for you
  • 100% Natural Flavours & No Artificial Colours
  • No Hydrogenated Fat
  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Water, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Vegetable Fibres, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Sweetener (Maltitol), Glucose Syrup, Tapioca Starch, Dried Egg White, Whey Powder (Milk), Maize Starch, Freeze Dried Raspberry Pieces (0.5%), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Colours (Calcium Carbonate, Lutein), Vegetable Fat (Palm), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sorbitan Monostearate, Soya Lecithin, Polysorbate 60), Raspberry Purée (0.5%), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Sweet Potato Concentrate, Gelling Agents (Sodium Alginate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Calcium Sulphate), Acid (Tartaric Acid), Flavourings, Red Beet Concentrate

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Contains Sweeteners

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee - We want you to enjoy these Deliciously Good Angel Slices at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

5 x Angel Slices

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer slice (28g)
Energy1464kJ412kJ
-349kcal98kcal
Fat12.1g3.4g
of which Saturates1.7g0.5g
Carbohydrate52.8g14.9g
of which Sugars20.7g5.8g
Fibre6.7g1.9g
Protein3.8g1.1g
Salt0.34g0.10g
This pack contains 5 portions--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

34 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Nice with a cup tea on a sunny evening. Low on cal

4 stars

Nice with a cup tea on a sunny evening. Low on calories. Would eat again.

Great taste, never fails to disappoint. Perfect fo

5 stars

Great taste, never fails to disappoint. Perfect for picnics and on the go as each one individually wrapped.

I was amazed to see Kiplings offering even more ‘g

5 stars

I was amazed to see Kiplings offering even more ‘guilty free’ options in store, other sugar free cakes have struggled to satisfy my sweet tooth at times but these really hit the spot for me! Packed full of fruit and delicious on the go!

These cakes are healthier than normal ones and tas

5 stars

These cakes are healthier than normal ones and taste even better! Deffo the wisest choice.

Great tasting cakes and it’s a bonus they come in

5 stars

Great tasting cakes and it’s a bonus they come in under 100 cals

Tasty and fluffy!

4 stars

This angel delight cake is so nice and fluffy, you wouldn’t believe it’s not from the fresh bakery aisle! Has a little bit of a zingy flavour and that’s absolutely perfect for whoever loves raspberries. Also it’s good to know that has less sugar, when you eat it, you wouldn’t be able to say it has 30% less compared to other cakes of the brand. With only 99 calories, it’s a new favourite snack for me and my child!

What a wonderful snack, I love the flavour and the

5 stars

What a wonderful snack, I love the flavour and the fact it’s much healthier for you. Perfect with a cup of tea or as a sweet snack after lunch.

Succulent texture and great that it contains real

5 stars

Succulent texture and great that it contains real raspberries, which make the product feel fresher.

Healthier cake slices with less sugar but tastes a

5 stars

Healthier cake slices with less sugar but tastes as good as original .Perfect portion sizes.

Great flavour

5 stars

Great taste. Can really taste the raspberry flavour and love the fact there's less sugar...its less sickly sweet but still a sweet tasting cake. Great as an occasional treat.

1-10 of 34 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

