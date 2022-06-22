Carr's Melts Italian Herbs Flavour 150G

of the reference intake* Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Wheaten Biscuits with Cheese and an Italian Herbs Flavour
We've been baking pioneers since 1831. That's almost 200 years of crafting with carefully selected ingredients, to create the perfect balance of crispy texture and flavour. Our melts are deliciously crisp wheaten biscuits with a light and melting texture. Perfect on their own or topped to your own tastes.
Why not try with burrata, sun-dried tomatoes and basil?
May also contain Sesame Seeds. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
For Best Before date, see base of box.Store in a cool, dry place.
Once opened, store in an airtight container.
Typical number of biscuits per pack: 35
