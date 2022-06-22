We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Carr's Melts Italian Herbs Flavour 150G

Carr's Melts Italian Herbs Flavour 150G
£ 1.75
£1.17/100g
Each biscuit (4.3g) contains

Energy
87kJ
21kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.9g

-

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

-

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

-

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.1g

-

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Wheaten Biscuits with Cheese and an Italian Herbs Flavour
  • www.123healthybalance.com
  • We've been baking pioneers since 1831. That's almost 200 years of crafting with carefully selected ingredients, to create the perfect balance of crispy texture and flavour. Our melts are deliciously crisp wheaten biscuits with a light and melting texture. Perfect on their own or topped to your own tastes.
  • Why not try with burrata, sun-dried tomatoes and basil?
  • Jonathan D. Carr
  • ® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.
  • Snackable Biscuits with a Melting Texture
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Palm), Dried Cheese Powder (5%) (Milk), Natural Flavouring (contains Milk), Sugar, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Flour Treatment Agent (L-Cysteine)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Sesame Seeds. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For Best Before date, see base of box.Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container.

Number of uses

Typical number of biscuits per pack: 35

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Name and address

  • Mail: (UK):
  • Carr's of Carlisle,
  • The Biscuit Works,
  • 54 Church Street,
  • Carlisle,
  • Cumbria,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the best before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800 9174520
  • Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
  • Mail: Carr's of Carlisle,
  • The Biscuit Works,
  • 54 Church Street,
  • Carlisle,
  • Cumbria,
  • CA2 5TG,
  • UK.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Biscuit (4.3g)
Energy (kJ)203187
(kcal)48521
Fat21.7g0.9g
of which Saturates15.4g0.7g
Carbohydrate61.8g2.7g
of which Sugars6.8g0.3g
Fibre1.7g0.1g
Protein9.8g0.4g
Salt2.4g0.1g
Typical number of biscuits per pack: 35--
So tasty!

5 stars

Have always liked Carr’s cheese melts & these are just as moreish as they are.Light & melt in the mouth too. Can definitely recommend.

A bit expensive but delish

5 stars

My only criticism of these is they are very moreish. Great with cheese or on their own

