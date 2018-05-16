We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Gressingham Piri Piri Spatchcock Poussin 450G

Gressingham Piri Piri Spatchcock Poussin 450G

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

Product Description

  • Spatchcock Poussin with Piri Piri Seasoning
  • For recipe ideas and how-to videos visit: www.gressinghamduck.co.uk
  • Our spatchcock poussin are sourced from approved farms in France and are a special breed that's naturally slow growing so you get meat that's young and tender yet thoroughly flavourful. 'Spatchcock' means the bird has been cut along the spine and spread flat for fast and even cooking.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Cooks in 40 Mins
  • Chilli rating - Mild - 1
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

Poussin (97%), Sugar, Salt, Rice Flour, Glucose Syrup, Chilli, Cumin, Dried Red Pepper, Dried Garlic, Stabiliser: E412, Colour: Paprika Extract, Caramel, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Dried Onion, Ground Chipotle Chilli, Parsley, Smoked Salt, Flavouring: Rapeseed Oil, Chilli Extract

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0°C to +4°C.Once opened, cook within 24 hours and do not exceed use by date. For use by date see front of pack. If freezing, freeze as soon after purchase as possible and within the use by date. Use within three months. Defrost thoroughly in the bottom of a refrigerator and a cook within 24 hours. Do not refreeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas Mark 5...
1 Remove Poussin...
...from the pack and lay flat, skin-side up, on a baking tray.
2 Roast...
...For 40 minutes in the middle of the oven.
3 Rest & Serve...
...Let the poussin rest for 10 minutes and serve.
All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 Flatten the bird out
  • 2 Roast for 40 minutes
  • 3 Rest for 10 minutes

Number of uses

This pack provides 2 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Contains bones.

Recycling info

Pack. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Gressingham,
  • Loomswood Farm,
  • Debach,
  • Woodbridge,
  • Suffolk,
  • IP13 6JW.

Return to

  • Something to say?
  • Drop us a line at:
  • feedback@gressinghamduck.co.uk
  • Gressingham,
  • Loomswood Farm,
  • Debach,
  • Woodbridge,
  • Suffolk,
  • IP13 6JW.

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g
Energy (kJ)728
(kcal)174
Fat9.8g
of which Saturates3.0g
Carbohydrate2.2g
of which Sugars0.6g
Fibre<0.5g
Protein20g
Salt0.39g

Safety information

Warning: Contains bones.

