Gressingham Piri Piri Spatchcock Poussin 450G

Product Description
- Spatchcock Poussin with Piri Piri Seasoning
- For recipe ideas and how-to videos visit: www.gressinghamduck.co.uk
- Our spatchcock poussin are sourced from approved farms in France and are a special breed that's naturally slow growing so you get meat that's young and tender yet thoroughly flavourful. 'Spatchcock' means the bird has been cut along the spine and spread flat for fast and even cooking.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Cooks in 40 Mins
- Chilli rating - Mild - 1
- Pack size: 450G
Information
Ingredients
Poussin (97%), Sugar, Salt, Rice Flour, Glucose Syrup, Chilli, Cumin, Dried Red Pepper, Dried Garlic, Stabiliser: E412, Colour: Paprika Extract, Caramel, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Dried Onion, Ground Chipotle Chilli, Parsley, Smoked Salt, Flavouring: Rapeseed Oil, Chilli Extract
Storage
Keep refrigerated 0°C to +4°C.Once opened, cook within 24 hours and do not exceed use by date. For use by date see front of pack. If freezing, freeze as soon after purchase as possible and within the use by date. Use within three months. Defrost thoroughly in the bottom of a refrigerator and a cook within 24 hours. Do not refreeze once defrosted.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas Mark 5...
1 Remove Poussin...
...from the pack and lay flat, skin-side up, on a baking tray.
2 Roast...
...For 40 minutes in the middle of the oven.
3 Rest & Serve...
...Let the poussin rest for 10 minutes and serve.
All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- 1 Flatten the bird out
- 2 Roast for 40 minutes
- 3 Rest for 10 minutes
Number of uses
This pack provides 2 servings
Warnings
- Warning: Contains bones.
Recycling info
Pack. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Gressingham,
- Loomswood Farm,
- Debach,
- Woodbridge,
- Suffolk,
- IP13 6JW.
Return to
- Something to say?
- Drop us a line at:
- feedback@gressinghamduck.co.uk
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as sold) Per 100g
|Energy (kJ)
|728
|(kcal)
|174
|Fat
|9.8g
|of which Saturates
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|2.2g
|of which Sugars
|0.6g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|Protein
|20g
|Salt
|0.39g
Safety information
