Tesco Organic Wild Rocket 60G

Tesco Organic Wild Rocket 60G
£ 1.30
£2.17/100g

1/2 a pack

Energy
29kJ
7kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.02g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 96kJ / 23kcal

Product Description

  • Organic wild rocket.
  • At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. Working with trusted growers who share our commitment to the environment and responsible farming, all our organic fruit and vegetables are grown in harmony with nature where fertile organic soils of compost and clover mean there is no need for the use of artificial pesticides or fertilisers. One of our Italian Growers, Giuliano Sonzogni grows crisp and tasty organic leaves in both the north and south of Italy to make best use of the fertile soils and temperate climates across the whole of the country.
  • Strong Tender leaves with an intense peppery flavour
  • Pack size: 60G

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

60g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 a pack (30g)
Energy96kJ / 23kcal29kJ / 7kcal
Fat0.1g<0.1g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.8g0.2g
Sugars0.2g<0.1g
Fibre0.9g0.3g
Protein4.2g1.2g
Salt0.06g0.02g
Vitamin C28mg8mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

4 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

very tasty. keeps well

5 stars

very tasty. keeps well

Strong addition to boring salad

5 stars

Good quality, strong taste, ideal for salads - adding the usual ingredients - and some fresh garlic and green olives.

Stayed fresh longer.

4 stars

The leaves were fresh and tasty, and lasted longer than the non-organic variety. Good in side salad and sandwiches. I live alone and need fresh produce to last as long as possible to avoid waste.

Love it. Lots more organic fresh produce please!

5 stars

Love it. Lots more organic fresh produce please!

