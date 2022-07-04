Tesco Organic Wild Rocket 60G

very tasty. keeps well
Strong addition to boring salad
Good quality, strong taste, ideal for salads - adding the usual ingredients - and some fresh garlic and green olives.
Stayed fresh longer.
The leaves were fresh and tasty, and lasted longer than the non-organic variety. Good in side salad and sandwiches. I live alone and need fresh produce to last as long as possible to avoid waste.
Love it. Lots more organic fresh produce please!
