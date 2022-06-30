We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Squeaky Bean Shawarma Chicken Style Kebab 120G

4.3(3)Write a review
Squeaky Bean Shawarma Chicken Style Kebab 120G

This product's currently out of stock

Rest of shelf

This product's currently out of stock

Product Description

  • Ready to Eat Char-Grilled Chicken Style Pieces Made from Wheat and Pea Protein Marinated with Shawarma Style Seasoning.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Ready to Eat
  • High Protein
  • Low Saturated Fat
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 120G
  • High Protein
  • Low Saturated Fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Vegetable Protein (18%) (Wheat, Pea), Sunflower Oil, Wheat Gluten, Pea Protein, Potato Protein, Ground Spices (Cumin, Coriander, Allspice, Cinnamon, Turmeric, Ginger, White Pepper, Cloves, Cayenne Pepper), Flavourings, Pea Starch, Preservative: Potassium Lactate, Potassium Acetate, Dextrose, Salt, Demerara Sugar, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Maltodextrin, Fennel Seeds, Cornflour, Colour: Plain Caramel, Lemon Juice Powder, Crushed Chillies, Ground Rosemary, Thyme

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days. Do not exceed use by date. For use by date see front of pack. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: We've made these pieces ready to eat so you can use them just like the chicken you used to buy.
If you want to fry or microwave, remove tray first.
800W 35 secs
All microwaves vary. guide only.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Squeaky Bean®,
  • Discovery House,
  • 11 Wells Place,
  • RH1 3AS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Squeaky Bean®,
  • Discovery House,
  • 11 Wells Place,
  • RH1 3AS,
  • UK.
  • Squeaky Bean®,
  • Suite 163,
  • 21 Botanic Avenue,
  • Belfast,
  • BT7 1JJ,
  • NI.

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1040kJ / 248kcal
Fat11g
Of which Saturates1.3g
Carbohydrates9.1g
Of which Sugars2.8g
Fibre1.0g
Protein27g
Salt1.35g
View all Deli Slices, Ready to Eat Pieces & Falafels

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

3 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

value when on offer real price size to cost poor.

4 stars

Tried to make kebabs as product was on offer it was a good purchase but if to pay full price I would have been very disappointed about the amount (as it was a delivery order) I did not see the package over all great taste but the amount was enough for two kebabs even adding lsalad onions etc.

Really good stuff. I really like the fact you can

4 stars

Really good stuff. I really like the fact you can eat it cold unlike similar alternatives. On offer it represents value for money.

Very tasty, nice subtle chargrilled flavour. Great

5 stars

Very tasty, nice subtle chargrilled flavour. Great in a burrito

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here