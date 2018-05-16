We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest 4 Chilli Chutney Topped Mini Pork Pies 200G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest 4 Chilli Chutney Topped Mini Pork Pies 200G

This product's currently out of stock

Rest of shelf

This product's currently out of stock

One pie

Energy
785kJ
188kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
11.9g

high

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.4g

high

22%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.4g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.55g

medium

9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1570kJ / 377kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned uncured pork filling in hot water crust pastry topped with a tomato and birds eye chilli chutney.
  • Succulent seasoned British pork encased in a rich hot water crust pastry hand topped with a Birds eye chilli & tomato chutney.
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (40%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Birds Eye Chilli Chutney (16%) [Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Tomato, Apple, Sultanas, Onion, Tomato Paste, Apple Purée, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Birds Eye Chilli, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)], Pork Lard, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Salt, Pork Extract, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper, Nutmeg.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pie (50g)
Energy1570kJ / 377kcal785kJ / 188kcal
Fat23.8g11.9g
Saturates8.7g4.4g
Carbohydrate28.9g14.5g
Sugars6.8g3.4g
Fibre0.9g0.4g
Protein11.3g5.6g
Salt1.10g0.55g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Pork Pies & Scotch Eggs

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here