Tesco Finest 4 Chilli Chutney Topped Mini Pork Pies 200G

One pie
- Energy
- 785kJ
-
- 188kcal
- 9%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 11.9g
- 17%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 4.4g
- 22%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 3.4g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.55g
- 9%of the reference intake
high
high
medium
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1570kJ / 377kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned uncured pork filling in hot water crust pastry topped with a tomato and birds eye chilli chutney.
- Succulent seasoned British pork encased in a rich hot water crust pastry hand topped with a Birds eye chilli & tomato chutney.
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (40%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Birds Eye Chilli Chutney (16%) [Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Tomato, Apple, Sultanas, Onion, Tomato Paste, Apple Purée, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Birds Eye Chilli, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)], Pork Lard, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Salt, Pork Extract, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper, Nutmeg.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Card. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pie (50g)
|Energy
|1570kJ / 377kcal
|785kJ / 188kcal
|Fat
|23.8g
|11.9g
|Saturates
|8.7g
|4.4g
|Carbohydrate
|28.9g
|14.5g
|Sugars
|6.8g
|3.4g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.4g
|Protein
|11.3g
|5.6g
|Salt
|1.10g
|0.55g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.