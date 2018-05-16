We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wicked Kitchen Tikka Slice 150G 150G

Wicked Kitchen Tikka Slice 150G 150G
£ 1.30
£0.87/100g

Each slice

Energy
1679kJ
401kcal
20%of the reference intake
Fat
19.3g

medium

28%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.4g

high

42%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.4g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.76g

medium

13%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1119kJ / 267kcal

Product Description

  • Puff pastry filled with tikka spiced wheat, pea and potato protein, sprinkled with tomato powder, paprika and oregano.
  • GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures , and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
  • Flaky puff pastry filled with wheat & pea protein pieces and tantalising Tikka sauce.
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Wheat, Pea and Potato Protein Pieces (12%) [Water, Wheat Protein, Sunflower Oil, Thickeners (Methyl Cellulose, Carrageenan), Pea Protein, Potato Starch, Flavourings, Potato Protein, Yeast Extract, Sea Salt], Palm Oil, Onion, Cornflour, Tomato Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Tomato Powder, Ginger Purée, Sugar, Coriander, Paprika, Salt, Rice Flour, Wheat Protein, Cumin, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Lemon Powder, Fenugreek, Lentil Protein, Oregano, Onion Powder, Chilli, Colours (Paprika Extract, Beta-Carotene), Turmeric, Black Pepper, Ginger, Modified Potato Starch, Thickener (Methyl Cellulose), Lemon Juice Powder, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Powder, Emulsifier (Polysorbate 60), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Cayenne Pepper, Flavourings, Coriander Leaf, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Clove.

Allergy Information

  • Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk allergy sufferers because this allergen is present in the environment, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 18 mins Can be eaten hot or cold. If heating, place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach Slice (150g)
Energy1119kJ / 267kcal1679kJ / 401kcal
Fat12.9g19.3g
Saturates5.6g8.4g
Carbohydrate29.6g44.4g
Sugars3.6g5.4g
Fibre2.3g3.4g
Protein7.2g10.8g
Salt0.51g0.76g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
