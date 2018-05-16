Wicked Kitchen Tikka Slice 150G 150G

Each slice
- Energy
- 1679kJ
-
- 401kcal
- 20%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 19.3g
- 28%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 8.4g
- 42%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 5.4g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.76g
- 13%of the reference intake
medium
high
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1119kJ / 267kcal
Product Description
- Puff pastry filled with tikka spiced wheat, pea and potato protein, sprinkled with tomato powder, paprika and oregano.
- GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures , and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
- Flaky puff pastry filled with wheat & pea protein pieces and tantalising Tikka sauce.
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Wheat, Pea and Potato Protein Pieces (12%) [Water, Wheat Protein, Sunflower Oil, Thickeners (Methyl Cellulose, Carrageenan), Pea Protein, Potato Starch, Flavourings, Potato Protein, Yeast Extract, Sea Salt], Palm Oil, Onion, Cornflour, Tomato Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Tomato Powder, Ginger Purée, Sugar, Coriander, Paprika, Salt, Rice Flour, Wheat Protein, Cumin, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Lemon Powder, Fenugreek, Lentil Protein, Oregano, Onion Powder, Chilli, Colours (Paprika Extract, Beta-Carotene), Turmeric, Black Pepper, Ginger, Modified Potato Starch, Thickener (Methyl Cellulose), Lemon Juice Powder, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Powder, Emulsifier (Polysorbate 60), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Cayenne Pepper, Flavourings, Coriander Leaf, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Clove.
Allergy Information
- Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk allergy sufferers because this allergen is present in the environment, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 18 mins Can be eaten hot or cold. If heating, place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
150g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each Slice (150g)
|Energy
|1119kJ / 267kcal
|1679kJ / 401kcal
|Fat
|12.9g
|19.3g
|Saturates
|5.6g
|8.4g
|Carbohydrate
|29.6g
|44.4g
|Sugars
|3.6g
|5.4g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|3.4g
|Protein
|7.2g
|10.8g
|Salt
|0.51g
|0.76g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.