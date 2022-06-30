Tesco Finest 4 Apple Topped Mini Pork Pies 200G

the apple complimets the pork
quality- not bad at all the meat was a ta d on the hard side but with a little more jelly. I WASQUITE IMPRESSED yes i will give them another try after all there aint mny of thee about
The pork pies were fine although I’d not buy them again as not to my taste The driver today was fantastic - My husband has passed away recently & the driver suggested contacting you to remove the note on my orders re the isolation message Also there are 2 occasions where I did not want the substitutions but I did not receive the refunds of 2 x £2.00 that the drivers said I’d get I wasn’t going to bother but thought I’d mention it as I was contacting you on other matters Janet Rees