Tesco Finest 4 Apple Topped Mini Pork Pies 200G

3.5(2)Write a review
£ 2.80
£ 2.80
£1.40/100g

One pie

Energy
744kJ
178kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
11.5g

high

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.2g

high

21%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.9g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.55g

medium

9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1487kJ / 357kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned uncured pork filling in hot water crust pastry topped with apple and cider sauce.
  • Succulent seasoned British pork encased in a rich hot water crust pastry hand topped with an apple & cider sauce.
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (40%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Apple Sauce (16%) [Apple, Sugar, Cider, Water, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Acidity Regulators (Trisodium Citrate, Citric Acid), Thickener (Amidated Pectin), Dextrose, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt], Water, Pork Lard, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Salt, Pork Extract, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper, Nutmeg.

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pie (50g)
Energy1487kJ / 357kcal744kJ / 178kcal
Fat23.0g11.5g
Saturates8.4g4.2g
Carbohydrate26.1g13.0g
Sugars3.8g1.9g
Fibre1.0g0.5g
Protein10.9g5.5g
Salt1.10g0.55g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

the apple complimets the pork

4 stars

quality- not bad at all the meat was a ta d on the hard side but with a little more jelly. I WASQUITE IMPRESSED yes i will give them another try after all there aint mny of thee about

The pork pies were fine although I’d not buy them

3 stars

The pork pies were fine although I’d not buy them again as not to my taste The driver today was fantastic - My husband has passed away recently & the driver suggested contacting you to remove the note on my orders re the isolation message Also there are 2 occasions where I did not want the substitutions but I did not receive the refunds of 2 x £2.00 that the drivers said I’d get I wasn’t going to bother but thought I’d mention it as I was contacting you on other matters Janet Rees

