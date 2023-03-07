We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
T.F/From Golden Syrup Quick Cook Oats 6X27g 162G

T.F/From Golden Syrup Quick Cook Oats 6X27g 162G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.80

£1.11/100g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

One sachet
Energy
655kJ
156kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
3.0g

low

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.1g

low

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.6g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Salt
0.13g

low

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 437kJ / 104kcal

Gluten, wheat and milk free golden syrup flavour oats.
Rolled wholegrain oats, for a sweet bowl of porridgeWe love breakfast. That's why we only work with millers who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals like they've been doing for decades.
Pack size: 162G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Gluten Free Oat Flakes (84%), Caster Sugar, Flavouring, Salt.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

6 x 27g e (162g)

View all Cereal

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here