Cauldron Smoky Bbq Tofu Block 220G

Great and delicious product
This product was delicious. I baked it with vegetables, and used it in a stir fry. I'll definitely buy it again. Thank you Cauldron for producing something so tasty
Could be good
I love the marinated and standard tofu by this brand. This was disappointing, the smoky flavour was nice but it didn't feel very 'BBQ' for me. Shame as this had heaps of potential. Personally I'd prefer to buy their standard tofu and flavour it myself.
Quick to cook, Smoky Flavour, Tasty Tofu
I tried this smoky BBQ tofu and really enjoyed it. You simply open the pack, cut it into slices and fry until crispy, with the sauce on top. It was delish in a baguette, with salad. And good to know that the soya beans are sustainably grown. I would buy it again.
Really tasty!
