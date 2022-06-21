We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Cauldron Smoky Bbq Tofu Block 220G

4.2(4)Write a review
Cauldron Smoky Bbq Tofu Block 220G
£ 2.00
£9.10/kg

Product Description

  • Smoked soybean curd, made from sustainable soya beans, with BBQ marinade.
  • For certification and offsetting details visit: cauldronfoods.co.uk/carbon-neutral
  • Find the full recipe and over 250 more at cauldronfoods.co.uk
  • For more exciting recipe inspiration visit: cauldronfoods.co.uk
  • Carbon neutral - ClimatePartner 16294-2106-1001
  • Cauldron® and the Cauldron™ logo are trademarks belonging to Marlow Foods Limited.
  • Ready to cook block
  • High in protein and calcium
  • Sustainable soya beans
  • Made with non GM ingredients
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Pack size: 220G
  • High in protein
  • High in calcium

Information

Ingredients

Tofu (90%) (Water, Soybeans, Firming Agent: Calcium Sulphate; Smoke), Water, Natural Flavouring, Tomato Paste, Cane Sugar, Sea Salt, Paprika Powder, Garlic, Onion

Allergy Information

  • Made on a Nut-free, Dairy-free site. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated and use by date shown on the side of pack. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Simply drain, chop and cook.
No need to press.
4-6 Minutes
Drain the tofu reserving the marinade. Cut into slices, cubes or any shape you choose. Preheat 1 tbsp of oil and fry over a medium- high heat turning frequently, until brown and crispy. Add the marinade to the pan and cook for a further 1 minute.
All appliances vary. These are guidelines only. Check product is piping hot before serving.

Produce of

Made in the Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try creating a delicious Vietnamese style Banh Mi Baguette.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Marlow Foods Ltd,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.
  • Quorn Foods Sweden AB

Return to

  • Cauldron Consumer Care,
  • Marlow Foods Ltd,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.
  • Tel: 03457 413666
  • Or visit our website at the address shown.

Net Contents

220g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as cooked) Per 100g(as cooked) Per 1/3 Pack
Energy645kJ473kJ
-154kcal113kcal
Fat9.0g6.6g
of which saturates1.7g1.2g
Carbohydrate3.0g2.2g
of which sugars1.6g1.2g
Fibre0.7g0.5g
Protein15g11g
Salt0.80g0.59g
Calcium491mg360mg
Serves 3--
View all Tofu & Tempeh

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great and delicious product

5 stars

This product was delicious. I baked it with vegetables, and used it in a stir fry. I'll definitely buy it again. Thank you Cauldron for producing something so tasty

Could be good

2 stars

I love the marinated and standard tofu by this brand. This was disappointing, the smoky flavour was nice but it didn't feel very 'BBQ' for me. Shame as this had heaps of potential. Personally I'd prefer to buy their standard tofu and flavour it myself.

Quick to cook, Smoky Flavour, Tasty Tofu

5 stars

I tried this smoky BBQ tofu and really enjoyed it. You simply open the pack, cut it into slices and fry until crispy, with the sauce on top. It was delish in a baguette, with salad. And good to know that the soya beans are sustainably grown. I would buy it again.

Really tasty!

5 stars

Really tasty!

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here