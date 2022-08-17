We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Mediterranean Vegetable Antipasti 120G

£2.65
£2.21/100g

¼ of a pack

Energy
262kJ
63kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
5.9g

high

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.58g

high

10%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 872kJ / 211kcal

Product Description

  • Pitted Kalamata olives, chargrilled artichokes and semi-dried tomatoes in sunflower oil.
  • In A Light Dressing Pitted Kalamata olives, semi dried tomatoes & chargrilled artichokes
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Black Kalamata Olives, Artichoke, Sunflower Oil, Tomato, Salt, Red Wine Vinegar, White Wine Vinegar, Oregano, Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic, Sugar, Parsley, Basil, Rosemary, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Chilli, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Lemon Juice.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

120g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a pack (30g)
Energy872kJ / 211kcal262kJ / 63kcal
Fat19.8g5.9g
Saturates2.2g0.7g
Carbohydrate5.4g1.6g
Sugars1.3g0.4g
Fibre2.6g0.8g
Protein1.6g0.5g
Salt1.95g0.58g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

