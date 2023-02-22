We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tropicana Orange Extra Juicy Bits 900Ml

3.5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Tropicana Orange Extra Juicy Bits 900Ml
£2.75
£0.31/100ml

Each 150ml serving contains

Energy
266kJ
63kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
13g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Salt
0g

low

0%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 177 kJ / 42 kcal

Product Description

  • Orange Juice with Extra Juicy Bits
  • The nation's favourite chilled juice brand is partnering with Too Good To Go to help cut food waste. As long as you keep it cool in the fridge, there's no reason that you can't drink your Tropicana longer than the printed date. If it looks good, smells good and tastes good, then don't bin it - enjoy it.
  • Too Good To Go
  • Past my date?
  • Look smell taste
  • Don't waste
  • Enjoy Tropicana as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • From trees...
  • To squeeze...
  • Tropicana is juiced from the best quality fruits
  • Certified Carbon Neutral packaging
  • carbonneutral.com
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C081801, www.fsc.org, This carton is certified according to the standards of the Forest Stewardship Council and is made only from well managed forests and other controlled sources
  • Tropicana is a registered trademark of Tropicana Products, Inc. © 2021
  • As with all fruit juices this product contains no added sugar
  • 1 of 5 a day per 150ml
  • Vitamin C which helps to reduce tiredness and fatigue
  • Perfectly pressed fruit juice
  • Not from Concentrate
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 900ML

Information

Ingredients

Orange Juice, Orange Pulp (5.7%)

Storage

Always store in your refrigerator.For best before date please see top of carton.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before serving and use within 5 days of opening.

Number of uses

1 serving = 150ml. This pack contains 6 servings

Name and address

  • Tropicana,
  • PO Box 6642,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8WZ,
  • UK.
  • PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages,

Return to

  • Tropicana,
  • PO Box 6642,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8WZ,
  • UK.
  • PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages,
  • UC-Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.
  • UK 0800 032 4460
  • ROI 1800 509 408

Net Contents

900ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 150ml(%*)
Energy177 kJ / 42 kcal266 kJ / 63 kcal(3%)
Fat0g0g(0%)
of which saturates0g0g(0%)
Carbohydrate9.3g14g
of which sugars†8.6g13g(14%)
Fibre0.4g0.6g
Protein0.8g1.2g
Salt0g0g(0%)
Vitamin C28mg (35%*)42mg(53%)
Potassium200mg (10%*)300mg(15%)
† Contains naturally occurring sugars---
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
1 serving = 150ml. This pack contains 6 servings---
View all Fresh Juice

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

The Best

4 stars

I think this is the best orange juice on the market I have tried other makes but they are often too sweet.

I want the full litre

3 stars

I like this Orange Juice but will not buy it on a regular basis as there is only 900 mls now instead of 1000 pls

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here