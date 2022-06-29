Lotus Biscoff Mixed Mini Ice Cream Sticks 6X60ml

Love these. Small but substantial ice realm stick
Love these. Small but substantial ice realm sticks, nice chocolate coating with bubbles of biscuit, very tasty ice cream, would recommend these little treats .
Heaven on earth!
We have been buying the milk chocolate version of these heavenly Biscoff ice cream sticks for some time. Now there’s a choice of different chocolate coverings, we are spoiled for choice.
Biscuits and ice cream all on a stick!
We only ate them as ice lollies but as those are our favaurite biscuits it all fitted together!