Lotus Biscoff Mixed Mini Ice Cream Sticks 6X60ml

Product Description

  • Assortment of Dairy Caramelised Biscuits Ice Cream (41%) Covered with 20% Caramelised Biscuit Spread and 35% Milk, White or Dark Chocolate with 4% Caramelised Biscuit Pieces
  • With Belgian Chocolate
  • With Dairy Cream
  • Pack size: 360ML

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Cocoa Mass, Coconut Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (Lecithins (Sunflower), Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Caramelised Biscuits (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm*, Rapeseed), Candy Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Soya Flour, Salt, Cinnamon), White Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Skimmed Milk Powder, Coconut Oil, Emulsifiers (Lecithins (Sunflower), Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Cream 10%, Rapeseed Oil, Dark Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Lecithins (Sunflower)), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Sugar, Glucose Fructose Syrup, Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Emulsifiers (Lecithins (Soya), Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Acid (Citric Acid), *Palm Oil from Sustainable and Certified Plantations

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts.

Storage

Frozen. Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler.Important: if food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Name and address

  • Lotus Bakeries België NV,
  • Gentstraat 52,
  • 9971 Lembeke,
  • Belgium.

Importer address

Return to

Net Contents

6 x 60ml

Nutrition

Typical Values100g
Energy1837 kJ/441 kcal
Fat30g
of which saturates14g
Carbohydrate39g
of which sugars33g
Fibre0.8g
Protein3.4g
Salt0.35g
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

3 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Love these. Small but substantial ice realm stick

5 stars

Love these. Small but substantial ice realm sticks, nice chocolate coating with bubbles of biscuit, very tasty ice cream, would recommend these little treats .

Heaven on earth!

5 stars

We have been buying the milk chocolate version of these heavenly Biscoff ice cream sticks for some time. Now there’s a choice of different chocolate coverings, we are spoiled for choice.

Biscuits and ice cream all on a stick!

4 stars

We only ate them as ice lollies but as those are our favaurite biscuits it all fitted together!

