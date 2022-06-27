Tesco Free From Falafel Mix 160G 160G

Lovely, even better made into burgers.
INGREDIENTS: Chickpea Flour, Pea Flakes, Dried Onion, Pea Protein, Onion Powder, Dried Carrot, Garlic Powder, Coriander Leaf, Cumin Powder, Parsley, Yeast Extract, Salt, Gelling Agent (Xanthan Gum), Coriander Powder, Turmeric Powder, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder.
Store in a cool dry place.
You will need: 140ml boiling water and oil for frying
1. Pour mix into a bowl with the boiling water and stir until fully incorporated
2. Leave to stand for 15 minutes
3. When cooled enough to touch, portion the product into 16 and roll into falafel balls
4. Heat a frying pan over a medium heat.
5. Add oil to the pan (about 0.5cm deep) and shallow fry the falafel balls until golden brown on all sides.
(Approx 10 minutes)
4 Servings
Bag. Recycle at large supermarket
160g e
