Tesco Free From Falafel Mix 160G 160G

5(1)
£ 1.80
£11.25/kg

New

Per 70g

Energy
603kJ
144kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
5.4g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.1g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.44g

medium

7%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Gluten, wheat and milk free falafel mix mix with chickpea flour, onion, carrot, and spices. Spiced with cumin, coriander and a hint of chilli.
  • We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From Range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion.
  • Pack size: 160G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chickpea Flour, Pea Flakes, Dried Onion, Pea Protein, Onion Powder, Dried Carrot, Garlic Powder, Coriander Leaf, Cumin Powder, Parsley, Yeast Extract, Salt, Gelling Agent (Xanthan Gum), Coriander Powder, Turmeric Powder, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • You will need: 140ml boiling water and oil for frying
    1. Pour mix into a bowl with the boiling water  and stir until fully incorporated 
    2. Leave to stand for 15 minutes
    3. When cooled enough to touch, portion the product into 16 and roll into falafel balls
    4. Heat a frying pan over a medium heat. 
    5. Add oil to the pan (about 0.5cm deep) and shallow fry the falafel balls until golden brown on all sides.
    (Approx 10 minutes)

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

160g e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Lovely, even better made into burgers.

5 stars

Lovely, even better made into burgers.

