Skittles Rainbow Sticks Fruity Flavoured Ice Cream 4X60ml

Very nice , my kids love it They love skittles plus the shape of the rainbow makes them extra special
Bought these for my son who loves ice lollies and Twisters in particular. He thought these were great
YUCK!
Over priced for the size. Two bites and it's gone. Developed for babies with under developed taste buds. Yuck! oh and tastes nothing like Skittles, I give it one star for the box.
Yummy lollies
Very delicious, kids love it!
Little joy
Very small and totally different to the previous ice lollies. New flavours should have been added to the set instead of it being discontinued.