Skittles Rainbow Sticks Fruity Flavoured Ice Cream 4X60ml

3.6(5)Write a review
Skittles Rainbow Sticks Fruity Flavoured Ice Cream 4X60ml
£ 2.50
£1.05/100ml

1x = 60ml

Energy
243kJ
58kcal
3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 405kJ / 96kcal

Product Description

  • Coloured fruity flavoured ice cream (99%) and coloured sugar pearls (1%).
  • Fruity flavoured ice cream with a secret sugar pearl centre
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 240ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Whey Powder (Milk), Strawberry Juice from Concentrate (1.2%), Coloured Sugar Pearls (Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Shea, Palm), Concentrates (Safflower, Lemon, Spirulina, Apple, Radish, Blackcurrant, Paprika, Carrot, Hibiscus), Emulsifier (E322)), Skimmed Milk Powder, Red Beet Juice Concentrate, Emulsifier (E471), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabilisers (E410, E412), Flavouring, Colours (Curcumin, Carotenes, Spirulina Concentrate)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts and Peanuts.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C. Do not refreeze once defrosted.For Best Before End Date, please see side of pack.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 4, Portion size: 60ml

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IRL: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • Freephone: 0800 952 0077
  • IRL: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • Any questions or comments are welcome at: www.marschocolatedrinksandtreats.com

Net Contents

4 x 60ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100ml/ 60ml stick %RI*
Energy405kJ / 96kcal243kJ / 58kcal 3% / 3%
Fat3.8g2.3g 3%
of which saturates3.5g2.1g 10%
Carbohydrate14g8.4g 3%
of which sugars12g7.2g 8%
Protein1.6g1.0g 2%
Salt0.08g0.05g 1%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
Portions per pack: 4, Portion size: 60ml--
5 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Very nice , my kids love it They love skittles plu

5 stars

Very nice , my kids love it They love skittles plus the shape of the rainbow makes them extra special

Bought these for my son who loves ice lollies and

5 stars

Bought these for my son who loves ice lollies and Twisters in particular. He thought these were great

YUCK!

1 stars

Over priced for the size. Two bites and it's gone. Developed for babies with under developed taste buds. Yuck! oh and tastes nothing like Skittles, I give it one star for the box.

Yummy lollies

5 stars

Very delicious, kids love it!

Little joy

2 stars

Very small and totally different to the previous ice lollies. New flavours should have been added to the set instead of it being discontinued.

